Kellee Murrell – The George T. Lee, Jr. Principal of St. Philip’s School & Community Center – will present at The National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) Pre-K-8 Conference on Monday, July 10, 2023, in National Harbor, Maryland.

Principal Kellee Murrell

Murrell will speak during a 60-minute breakout session titled “Delegate to Elevate: Developing an Impactful Leadership Team” at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at 9 a.m. ET. The professional learning session will guide leaders in nurturing an environment of shared responsibility in their schools.

As Principal of St. Philip’s School and Community Center, Murrell has emerged as a subject matter expert on developing instructional leaders.

“Education is a challenging field with a high level of burnout,” said Principal Murrell. “As academic leaders, we must learn to prioritize and delegate within our teams, not only to strengthen and raise the effectiveness of our educators, but also potentially mitigate the loss of talented professionals.”

The daughter of two teachers, this Bronx native grew up with a strong connection to education and a passion for teaching children. With a 12-year career background working in school administration for both public and private schools, Murrell will draw upon her experiences and the lessons learned. “Without implementing changes, we risk losing the next generation of teachers and ultimately shortchanging the students that depend on us.”

This yearly conference by NAESP specializes in providing professional learning experiences, networking opportunities, and insight into industry trends for elementary and middle-level principals. For more information on Principal Murrell or a hi-res image, please contact: Kaitlyn Holmes kholmes@stphilips.com 469.340.3709 www.stphilips1600.org.

St. Philip's parent Anne Brandyberry characterized Principal Murrell in this way: "It's really hard to find genuine people nowadays, but Ms. Murrell is just that. She's truly genuine. She cares deeply for the student of St. Philip's, but it doesn't stop there. She cares deeply about the families of St. Philips."