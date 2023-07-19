Bold Idea offers Dallas ISD students unique coding education

Over 100 Dallas ISD students discovered computer science this year through a unique, after-school coding program led by the education nonprofit, Bold Idea. The nonprofit’s ideaSpark Coding Clubs combine project-based learning in computer science with mentoring from technology professionals.

Across 28 weeks, students created engaging coding projects, like websites and video games, while learning computer programming languages like Scratch, HTML, CSS, and Javascript. Students participated at their school campuses or through an online Coding Club.

The program is available for students in third to twelfth grades, whether they have coding experience or are just getting started. Students are supported by volunteer mentors, many of whom have backgrounds in technology, including roles as engineers and computer programmers.

Mentors develop positive relationships with students in the Coding Clubs and serve as role models to support students’ career aspirations in technology. They come from companies such as State Farm, TEKsystems, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, and Fidelity Investments.

“Before Bold Idea, I never really thought about computer science much, but now that I’m doing it, I think it’s really cool to make my own game. The mentors really help you step by step. I think it’s great,” seventh grader Nadia F. said.

Robyn Brown, CEO and founder of Bold Idea, said that exposing students to computer science and computational thinking at a young age will help them become creative problem solvers using digital technology. “Our mission is to expand access to computer science for all students, especially our youngest learners, and create a pathway for students to careers in technology,” she said.

For seven years, Bold Idea has partnered with Dallas ISD to provide its ideaSpark Coding Clubs program at elementary and middle schools in priority neighborhoods, including Oak Cliff and Vickery Meadow. The nonprofit currently partners with eight schools in the district and plans to add three more in the 2023-2024 school year: Mark Twain School for the Talented and Gifted, George B. Dealey Vanguard Elementary, and John Neely Bryan Elementary.

Dallas ISD campuses that currently partner with Bold Idea:

• Margaret B. Henderson Jr. Elementary School

• Rosemont Lower and Upper School

• Whitney M. Young Jr. Elementary School

• Dallas Hybrid Preparatory at Stephen J. Hay

• Zan Wesley Holmes Jr. Middle School

• Dr. Frederick Douglass Todd Sr. Middle School

• William B. Lipscomb Elementary School

• Jack Lowe Sr. Elementary School