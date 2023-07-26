Toosii takes the stage in Dallas on August 3

Toosii is bringing the “Naujour Tour” to Dallas, appearing at Gilley’s on August 3, 2023.

Nau’Jour Lazier Grainger, better known by stage name Toosii, is a rapper, singer, songwriter, who is best known for his TikTok-viral song “Favorite Song.”

His debut studio album, Poetic Pain, released in 2020, peaked at number 17 on the Billboard 200.

Toosii grew up in Syracuse, New York, but relocated to Raleigh after becoming a serious musician. He began recording music at age 16 as an escape from issues he experienced as a child, including homelessness.

His lyrics remain personal, offering his audiences a glimpse into his life.

As his stage name, he took a spinoff of his childhood nickname “Toota,” after adding two “i’s” because he said you need two eyes to see the vision.

Discovered by South Coast Music Group (DaBaby), Toosii got his break when he signed with South Coast in 2019 for the release of the track “Red Lights.”

This was followed by “Who Dat” and 13-track “Platinum Heart” mixtapes in the winter of 2020. Later that year, Toosii released a third album, “Poetic Pain” under Capitol Records. The album, features “Love Cycle,” which debuted at number 17 on the Billboard 200 chart in the Fall of 2020.

In early 2021, the track was certified gold by the Recording Association of American.

On May 7, 2021, in gratitude to his audience, Toosii released his seventh 13-track mixtape, “Thank You for Believing,” which features Mulatto, Key Glock, and DaBaby. The tape’s title shows “gratitude to those that had faith in him and helped get him where he is today.”

Toosii will perform on August 3, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. at the Southside Ballroom at Gilley’s, The venue is located at 135 Botham Jean Boulevard in Dallas, 75215. The show starts at 8:00 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://www.eventticketscenter.com/toosii-dallas-tickets.