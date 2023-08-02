Buffalo Soldiers movie debuts at Pan African Connection

The Pan African Connection bookstore in Oak Cliff hosted a screening of the internationally, acclaimed documentary, “Betrayal of Justice: A Buffalo Soldier Story” on Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. “Betrayal of Justice” tells the story of how 18 members of the 24th Infantry (Buffalo Soldiers) were executed in 1917 following a trial for their role in a disturbance in Houston and why their deaths and lives should matter to us in 2023.

Following the screening, which was attended by 120 persons, renowned historian Ed Gray hosted a robust Q&A. Ed Gray is quoted: “The connection between 1917 and 2023 is eerily familiar–Black Men targeted for the audacity of being Black.”

Jacqueline Cook-Kyle, PhD, founder of the nonprofit organization Sistas, with a PhD (SWAP) hosted the event.

Dr. Kyle stated: “SWAP has made a unique commitment to exploring the details of ‘fictive kinship’ in our communities. The issues touched on in this documentary — and the long-term trauma to the family survivors — are broad and need to be discussed and understood today.”

Lindell Singleton, the director, and producer of “Betrayal of Justice” was on the panel, which also featured Sam Allen, President of the North Texas Buffalo Soldiers Association and Pastor Kyev Tatum of the New Mount Rose Church of Fort Worth. Both Allen and Tatum were featured in the movie.

Singleton, who also wrote and produced the KERA/PBS documentary, “Rising: The Hall of Negro Life,” offers this: “As black filmmakers, it is of profound significance that we preserve, protect, and present the relevant stories of Black history and how it informs a discussion about today.”

Lynn Rushton of the City of Dallas, Office of Arts and Culture, attended the screening: “I was pleased to be invited here and support Lindell, Ed Gray and this essential documentary, which sheds light on a forgotten aspect of U.S. history.”

Ed Gray is working closely with the City of Dallas in establishing historical markers for the victims of brutal mob violence in downtown Dallas. HIs story is here.

Noted New York City philanthropist and music producer Reed Hadley of the Jaris Group was on the panel to announce his foundation’s support and commitment to executive produce a four-part streaming series that offers a deeper dive into the story.

“Betrayal of Justice,” which was filmed in Dallas and Fort Worth, has been selected to screen at Southport film festival in Nottingham, UK,” said Singleton. “This is the third ‘official documentary selection from film festival around the world. We’re proud to tell the story and to move forward with developing the series, which we expect to shoot in North Texas.”

For more details about the story of what happened to the 24th Infantry at Camp Logan— or to arrange a screening and panel discussion of “Betrayal of Justice: A Buffalo Soldier,” contact, Sista’s with a PhD (jacquelyncookkyle@gmail.com).