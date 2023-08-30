Dallas Chapter of the Gospel Music Workshop of America to hold 2023 awards ceremony

The Dallas Chapter of the Gospel Music Workshop of America presents the 2023 Legends and Torchbearer Awards and Luncheon Saturday, September 16 at noon at the Doubletree by Hilton, 1981 N. Central Expressway in Richardson 75080.

Legends Award recipients include Willy Adams, Grecian Holley, Paul Jackson, Crystal Jordan, Monya Logan. and Jimmie Wyatt with the Linda Mitchell Legends Award going to Ora Foster and Jerry Perry.

Torchbearer recipients are Eric Birdine, Wanda Coleman, Reuben Lael, Tramaul Love, Jermaine Roberts, and Regina Williams.

The event will honor Dallas/Fort Worth musicians, singers, artists, and directors, promoting the gospel ministry to help build the kingdom.

Tickets are $60 per person and can be purchased in advance at www.dallaschapterLTawards.rsvpify.com.

Don’t miss the 2023 Legends and Torchbearer Awards and Luncheon at the Doubletree by Hilton in Richardson, sponsored by the Dallas Chapter of the Gospel Music Workshop of America.