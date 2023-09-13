Eisemann Center presents free screening of ‘20 Feet from Stardom’

RICHARDSON – Eisemann Center Presents is soon to host a free screening of the Academy Award-winning documentary “20 Feet from Stardom.” The film showcases among others, the fabulous Lisa Fischer, appearing live at the Eisemann Center October 13 with Southern Gullah-inspired group Ranky Tanky. The screening will take place at the Bank of America Theatre on Thursday, September 28 at 7:00 pm.

Film director Morgan Neville underscores how Lisa Fischer not only rocks, but also swoops, whispers, and scats. The film depicts her defying music scales, illuminating a Sting concert, stirring reverence in Chris Botti, and bringing a Samuel Barber piece to life through a “choir” of four intertwined vocal parts.

Fischer’s history with both Tina Turner and the Rolling Stones is one of several connections she shares with the artists spotlighted in the film. She’s one of a few background vocalists in the industry whose solo career has reached the level of Grammy honors (two nominations, one award) and number one hits (the chart-topping R&B single “How Can I Ease the Pain.”)

After four decades of featured background singing with icons like Luther Vandross, The Rolling Stones, Chaka Khan, Tina Turner, and Nine Inch Nails, Ms. Lisa Fischer set out to take center stage with her own humble, heartfelt song.

The 2013 Best Documentary Oscar-winning film “20 Feet from Stardom” altered the course of Lisa’s musical journey. After telling her story with clips of legendary duets with Mick Jagger on “Gimme Shelter” and Sting, Lisa took a chance and set out on her own, reinventing classic songs with JC Maillard and Grand Baton, among others.

Tickets for Ranky Tanky with special guest Lisa Fischer on October 13 are $37-$57 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and ticket office hours are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and during all public events.

StepAfrika! offered for one performance

Eisemann Center Presents continues the 2023-2024 Season with Step Afrika! on Sunday, October 22 at 7:30 pm in the Hill Performance Hall. Step Afrika! blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities, traditional West and Southern African dances, and an array of contemporary dance and art forms into a cohesive, compelling artistic experience.

Performances are much more than dance shows–They integrate songs, storytelling, humor, and audience participation. The blend of technique, agility, and pure energy makes each performance unique and leaves the audience with their hearts pounding.

Founded in 1994 by C. Brian Williams, Step Afrika! is the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping—a polyrhythmic, percussive dance form that uses the body as an instrument. Under Mr. Williams’ leadership, stepping has evolved into one of America’s cultural exports, touring more than 50 countries across the globe.

Step Afrika! promotes stepping as a contemporary dance genre through critically acclaimed performances and arts education programs. Creatively engaging audiences in this nascent art form, the Company creates full-length productions that expand on stepping’s unique American history. Step Afrika! is one of the top 10 African American dance companies in the world.

The Company reaches tens of thousands of Americans each year through a 50-city tour of colleges and theatres and performs globally as Washington, DC’s one and only Cultural Ambassador. Step Afrika! has earned Mayor’s Arts Awards for Outstanding Contribution to Arts Education (2005); Innovation in the Arts (2008); and Excellence in an Artistic Discipline (2012). Step Afrika! has been performed at the White House for President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. On Juneteenth the group also performed for President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Critically acclaimed works, such as The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence and Drumfolk, tour major U.S. cities. Step Afrika! is prominently featured at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History & Culture with an interactive exhibit on the art form of stepping. Learn more about Step Afrika! at www.stepafrika.org.

Tickets are $47-$57 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and during all public events.