Celebrating 40 seasons of light underground, Undermain Theatre opens its 40th season with the regional premiere of Star Finch’s “Bondage.” September 28 marks the play’s opening, with performances running until October 15.

Taking place in a pre-emancipation setting on a small island in the Caribbean, “Bondage” follows two teenage girls who grow up on a haunted plantation as companions–one free and one a slave.

Star Finch’s Afrosurreal, gothic tale gives us the story of an enslaved girl who dares to follow her own instincts toward liberation by any means.

Star Finch is a native San Franciscan trying her best to hold ground amidst the Black-erasure of gentrification. She is currently the Mellon Foundation Playwright in Residence at Campo Santo and Crowded Fire Theater. She’s also a resident playwright at Playwrights Foundation.

Finch seeks to split open seams of expectation to offer a peek into the abyss of horror and wonder veiled by the status quo and is interested in exploring the normalcy and constancy of menace as they pertain to the feminine. To that end, her plays are layered collages of the surreal and sacred nature of humanity. Her plays include “Josephine’s Feast at the Magic Theatre,” “H.O.M.E.” [Hookers on Mars Eventually] and “Bondage,” developed and premiered by the AlterTheatre Ensemble with “Relentless Award” honorable mention.

The cast includes Rhonda Boutté* as Azucar, Christian Cranshaw as Emily, Kristi Funk Dana as Ruby, Jim Jorgansen as Philip, and Victoria Lloyd as Zuri. The play is directed by Jiles R. King II. The design team includes Scenic Designer Robert Winn,* Lighting Designer Steve Woods,* Costume Designer Ava Kamaria, Sound Designer Josh Nguyen and Properties Designer Linda Noland (Undermain Company member), as well as Producing Artistic Director Bruce DuBose, and Managing Producer Anthony L. Ramirez.

The regional premiere of “Bondage” comes to Undermain Theatre this month. Performances are set to run September 28 through October 15. The theatre is located at 3200 Main Street in the historic Deep Ellum section of Dallas.

Tickets range from $15 to $35 and are on sale now. Student, Senior and KERA discounts are available by calling the box office at 214-747-5515.