Carrollton needs volunteers for 13th annual Festival at the Switchyard

CARROLLTON – Be at the heart and soul of the City of Carrollton’s 13th annual Festival at the Switchyard by signing up to volunteer on Saturday, November 4.

The Festival will be held on the Downtown Carrollton Square at 1106 S. Broadway Street from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The event includes a lineup of varied musical styles, including multi-platinum selling rock band Collective Soul as the headlining entertainment with opener Grammy-nominated alt rockers Fuel.

Volunteers play a vital role in the festival’s success by helping during all phases of the event and creating a safe, clean, fun, and enjoyable event. Volunteers become members of a unique festival family. Thousands of visitors will benefit from the volunteer service as they enjoy free family fun. Volunteers will receive a volunteer T-shirt, a free lunch, and a great parking spot close to the event site while volunteering (available on a first-come, first-served basis).

Volunteers ages 16 and older will pass out event programs, greet attendees, provide information, monitor rides and games, and assist with children’s activities and crafts. Ages 14-15 will be accepted with adult supervision if they are part of a school, church, or Scout group. Volunteers must be able to work a minimum of two hours at the outdoor event.

In addition to the exciting free concerts and live entertainment, attendees can grab a bite to eat from a variety of food vendors and Downtown restaurants, as well as browse Festival booths and the eclectic shops surrounding the Downtown Square. Festivalgoers can enjoy free rides and games like bungee trampolines, rock walls, a giant fun slide, and more, in addition to free face painting, balloon twisting, and caricature art.

The deadline to apply to be a volunteer is Friday, October 20. Volunteers over 18 must pass a background check and volunteers under 18 must have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian.

To fill out a volunteer application form or for more details about the volunteer process and guidelines, visit carrolltonfestival.com/volunteer-opportunities. For more information about the Festival, visit carrolltonfestival.com. You can also follow the Festival on Facebook at facebook.com/CarrolltonFestival and on X (Twitter) at twitter.com/carrolltonfest for the latest updates.

