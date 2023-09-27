Rosemont Upper School and Trinity Heights Talented and Gifted receive National Blue Ribbon awards

Dallas ISD is proud to announce two district schools have earned the 2023 National Blue Ribbon School awards. Rosemont Upper School and Trinity Heights Talented and Gifted were among just 29 schools in Texas and 353 nationwide to receive the prestigious recognition.

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to raise the bar in education,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.”

Rosemont Upper, a magnet school serving the Oak Cliff Community, focuses on fine arts, while offering a professionally designed, thematic curriculum, to suit the specific interests of its students. Committed to providing enrichment experiences that expose students to an international perspective, the school’s dual language program immerses students in a bilingual environment, empowering them to become global students.

Trinity Heights Talented and Gifted is a premier campus that equips its students with multiple opportunities to be academically and socially equipped as future leaders. The school, committed to providing balanced, focused, and coherent instruction of the highest quality, seeks to develop the hearts and minds of children to pursue college and beyond.​

The U.S. Department of Education awards the Blue Ribbon to schools based on their overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Every year the U. S. Department of Education seeks out and celebrates great American schools, schools demonstrating that all students can achieve to high levels.

With its 40th cohort of awardees, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed more than 10,000 awards to over 9,700 schools, with some schools winning multiple awards. Schools are eligible for nomination after five years. The coveted National Blue Ribbon School award affirms the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. The National Blue Ribbon School flag gracing an entry or flying overhead is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The Department invites nominations for the National Blue Ribbon Schools award from the top education officials in all states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education.