State Fair of Texas opens this weekend, runs through Oct. 22

Each year, the State Fair of Texas brings the community shows, exhibits, live performances, creative arts session, farm exhibits and a huge variety of foods to sample. Only at the fair, guests can find larger-than-life dinosaurs, a contortionist archer, and the most epic water balloon fight ever seen all under the same roof.

Each fall, the State Fair of Texas is open 24 days, allowing residents almost a full month to enjoy the community event.

This year, guests can enjoy the cooler temperatures while exploring a number of new shows and attractions that the fair has to offer, all included in the fair admission ticket. The State Fair of Texas welcomes four new vendors this year, three new soft spaces, and seven new food stands to join the 2023 State Fair food lineup.

The Fair prides itself on its hand-picked selection of vendors and concessionaires who bring in droves of fairgoers each year and keep them coming back for more with their delicious foods. The public is invited to enjoy some of the best eats the Lonestar state has to offer at the 2023 State Fair of Texas, themed “Explore the Midway.”

The State Fair of Texas is proud to be a family-friendly environment for visitors of all ages, and as an added safety measure, the State Fair is implementing a new after 5 p.m. policy for minors.

During the 2023 State Fair of Texas, starting at 5:00 p.m. daily, all minors, age 17 and under, must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or chaperone (21+) when entering the Fair. Parents, guardians, or chaperones may accompany no more than six minors 17 years of age and under. The State Fair will require all accompanying parents, guardians, and chaperones (21+) to present a valid ID upon entry starting at 5:00 p.m. daily. Once inside the fairgrounds, the parent, guardian, or chaperone is not required to remain with the minors; however, the State Fair encourages that they stay in communication with each other and be aware of their location on the fairgrounds during their visit.

“Public safety is our top priority. We are committed to providing a safe and welcoming experience for all who attend our annual celebration of Texas,” said Jaime Navarro, chief operating officer for the State Fair of Texas. “Comparable policies are being instated industry-wide, and the State Fair of Texas believes this policy is the best course of action to enhance the existing safety measures for all fairgoers, vendors, and employees.”

The State Fair of Texas’ full Guest Code of Conduct can be found on BigTex.com/CodeofConduct, and will be posted at each State Fair pedestrian entry gate. For more information on the new policy and other State Fair-related questions, please visit BigTex.com/KnowBeforeYouGo.

The 2023 State Fair of Texas is taking place at Fair Park from Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 22.

Guests can catch DART’s Green Line to arrive hassle-free at Fair Park, 3809 Grand Avenue, Dallas 75210. Parking runs $20-40. For a full listing of shows and other events and activities available at the State Fair of Texas, please visit https://bigtex.com/.