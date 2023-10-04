High School Battle of the Bands returns after three-year pause

After a long hiatus due to challenges posed by the pandemic, Dallas I.S.D has partnered with The Confidence Group to bring the iconic, annual High School Battle of the Bands back to Dallas. The event, which has historically drawn hundreds of passionate music enthusiasts, took place at Sprague Athletic Complex last Saturday.

Since the 1980s, the Dallas United Battle of the Bands has been a cultural cornerstone at the heart of the Dallas community. People from across the nation and throughout the state come out to the State Fair Classic at the Cotton Bowl Stadium not only for action-packed football, but also to see two prominent southern HBCU bands, Grambling State University and Prairie View A&M University, face off on the field during the halftime show. The local talent of 14 participating North Texas schools also shined with high school and junior high school marching bands competing for scholarships and bragging rights.

Area high schools took center stage, including Wilmer Hutchins, Skyline, Sunset High, David W. Carter, Yvonne A. W.W. Samuell, James Madison, Franklin D. Roosevelt, L.G. Pinkston High, Hillcrest, Justin Kimball High, as well as Ewell Townview Magnet Center, D.A. Hulcy “STEAM” Middle School, Billy E. Dade Middle School, and Oliver W. Holmes Humanities/Communications Academy.

The Confidence Group, an educational excellence firm that has positively impacted the lives of over 50,000 Dallas students through academic programs, social-emotional wellness resources, and character development, has been a proud sponsor of the Battle of the Bands for three years and is excited to revive this cherished Dallas tradition to give back to the community.

“Providing scholarships and music programs to students, particularly minority students, is a game-changer for them. It not only allows them to explore their talents and interests, but it opens doors to potential careers in the arts,” said Isaac Barnes, CEO of The Confidence Group. “I am honored to invest and support in the future of young talents. The Confidence Group prides itself on helping young people thrive in becoming responsible and compassionate citizens who are equipped to face the challenges of the future. It is definitely a rewarding experience.”

Dean Hill, legendary band director who worked in Dallas ISD for 47 years, has been a catalyst for the Battle of the Bands for many years. Even after retirement, he still volunteers his time giving back to local elementary, middle school, and high school band programs.

“The High School Battle of the Bands is an exciting event for bands to showcase their God-given talents. This event is like no other for the students, schools and the community,” said Dean Hill. “The level of excitement is unprecedented, and the band directors will experience a greater level of competence, confidence and commitment from their members in preparing for an amazing, winning show. Thank you to DISD, Evans Engraving, The Confidence Group and all the participating bands for helping us make this happen this year.”

Three high school students were awarded $1000 scholarships during the event, and other prizes were awarded to students. Also included was a special appearance from the Confidence Kids, four real-life characters developed by The Confidence Group’s Chief Operations Officer, Raven Barnes, dedicated to promoting values like honesty, good manners, sharing and taking turns.

All proceeds from the battle will be donated to DISD band programs for continued support of their fine arts programs.

To learn more about the High School Battle of the Bands and The Confidence Group, visit https://theconfidencegroup.com/.