The seven most popular medicare scams to avoid during AEP

By Lamonica Thomas

United Healthcare Sales Agent

As we all know, Medicare Open Enrollment (AEP) starts October 15th through December 7th. Being cautious about scammers is a “daily task” nowadays but these calls seem to escalate much more during the fall time of the year. Here are examples of the most popular:

1. NEW MEDICARE CARDS ARE BEING ISSUED. This is NOT true. New cards have already been issued. If you haven’t received one or if you have questions, call 1-800-MEDICARE. This is a SCAM to get your Medicare number and your identity.

2. YOUR MEDICARE IS ABOUT TO BE CANCELED AND THEY NEED YOUR IDENTITY. The scammer wants your date of birth, social security number and possibly your banking information. Avoid this call AT ALL COSTS. Again call 1-800-MEDICARE if you have questions.

3. YOU’RE PREAPPROVED FOR A CHEAPER BETTER PLAN. It sounds enticing but it’s a lure to start the conversation and try to not only get your private information but change your Medicare plan. You could lose the ability to see doctors and actually receive less benefits.

4. YOU’RE ELIGIBLE FOR A REFUND FOR OVERPAYMENT OF BENEFITS. This scam is meant to get your banking information to send you funds that you may NEVER receive.

5. YOU QUALIFY FOR FREE MEDICAL SUPPLIES. If you’re approached with this call the best thing to do is to call your current Medicare plan and see if they offer free medical supplies. Most advantage plans offer free diabetic supplies and possibly more. Check with your current plan first and DO NOT GIVE OUT your personal information.

6. DON’T TALK TO ANYONE WHO SUGGESTS THEIR PLAN IS PREFERRED BY MEDICARE. Medicare also know as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, does NOT endorse a specific plan.

7. SPOOF WEBSITES CAN LURE YOU IN. You could get an email urging you to click on a link that appears to be related to your Medicare plan. These websites, set up by scammers, could be anywhere in the world. Again, the goal is to get hold of enough identifying information to commit fraud with your Medicare ID, steal your money or even steal your identify.

During Open Enrollment, Medicare beneficiaries are encouraged by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to review your “current” coverage and make sure it will still be the best fit for you in 2024. Also, your Medicare Advantage provider should have sent you the Annual Changes for your plan for 2024. It normally arrives in September and October of each year.

Ms. Lamonica Thomas is a license agent specializing in assisting Medicare enrollment participants. Her articles will appear monthly through December. Reach her at: La-monica Thomas <latho-mas55@gmail.com> or call 972.249.8907.