Universal Academy sets sights on the future of education

In America, the process of education is moved forward by those who understand that the future of America is ensured by a commitment to educating and preparing young people. Janice Blackmon, CEO and co-founder of Universal Academy — along with her late sister, renowned educator Diane Harris – remain at the leading edge of this endeavor.

Their school, Universal Academy has a unique vision: To think differently about academics, to challenge expectation and remain a premier educational institution in the Southwestern U.S. Along with a stunning group of teachers and administrators, they have succeeded at this for 25 years. The school, founded on September 4, 1998, has three campuses.

Dana Jobe, PhD, school superintendent for Universal Academy, reminds us of a transformational moment in her life.” I attended a parent meeting and Ms.Harris, Ms. Blackmon and Ms. Jackson’s passion for life – and love for education overwhelmed me. It aligned with everything I believed about how children should be educated. At that moment,I committed to them and to the children. It remains my unwavering choice.”

When Universal opened in 1998, the enrollment was close to 99% Black. The school had students from many Dallas communities– and as far southeast as Pleasant Grove. Now, the school has emerged into a different enrollment demographic that is multi-racial and multi-ethnic.

Each of the three campuses operate from a common vision and integrated educational philosophy, but are unique in their student population and family base.

For the last year for which data is available,Universal was awarded an accountability rating of ‘A’ from the Texas governing associations and a bronze award for excellence from the periodical, U.S. News and World Report. This is amplified because Universal is the lone charter school in Texas licensed and approved to teach a curriculum shaped and authored by the preeminent British institution– Cambridge University.

Janice Blackmon recognizes the deep significance of this: “We live in Texas and we love Texas but we are compelled to prepare Texas children for a world that is much bigger and far more complex. The Cambridge affiliation affords us the unique opportunity to push toward our education mission. “

35,000 students have matriculated through Universal Academy. The school retains a 100% graduation rate. Even today, many of the students participate in dual credit programs yielding an Associate Degree upon high school graduation.

Diane Harris – the school’s co-founder was the standard bearer to make this a reality. Harris asserted that every child is gifted and talented. Her years in the classroom taught her that when students arrived in school hungry and disillusioned, the first adult they encountered was their teacher. “As a practical matter” says Janice Blackmon, “Universal expends enormous energy in training our teachers as leaders. We prepare our teachers the UA way. And, we are proud to say, ‘it’s different.’

Introducing Farming To Urban Youth At CJ Legacy Ranch

Nutrition and food impacts every aspect of life. Universal Academy’s new Bartonville Campus in Denton is inaugurating an innovative ‘farm-to-market’ agricultural pilot curriculum to show how this works. Each UA campus will be a part of this stunning new endeavor. This program is the unique vision of Janice Blackmon. “We will teach and train high school students to grow, process and distribute food. We will provide them with an immersive experience in agriculture in America.”

Additionally, students will learn horsemanship through the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International. The Bartonville location has achieved an important accreditation from this group. “The expanded goal,’ says Blackmon,’ is to use horsemanship as therapy for children who are overcoming disabilities. Seeing these children bond with these massive, beautiful animals is a profound experience for all of us.”

Returning To Dallas – A Commitment To ‘Urban/At-Risk ‘ Children

Universal Academy is actively seeking ‘urban/at-risk’ students from all of Dallas county. The school believes that there is a unique set of challenges impacting the education of all children in the United States. The school’s unique philosophy– and proven track record– improves graduation rates while creating a better path forward for ‘urban/at-risk’ children.

“We operated buses from all over Dallas county to demonstrate our commitment to educating all children. We are prepared, ready and available to begin again. All that anyone has to do is contact us,” said Sheraton Duffey, PhD and principal of the Irving campus.

