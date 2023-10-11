Allred brings momentum and a landmark bipartisan victory to Texas

Congressman Allred has spent the past week further building his campaign’s momentum. He secured additional support from a broad, diverse coalition of Texas leaders, including Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins and Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis. This new slate of endorsers builds on the support of Reps. Escobar, Veasey and Fletcher, State Senator Cesar Blanco, and many others.

In addition to local Texas leaders, Allred was proud to earn the endorsement of the League of Conservation Voters this morning – with the environmental advocacy group saying that, “On the heels of the hottest summer on record, continued electric grid issues, and constant attacks on our voting rights, Texans deserve leaders like Colin Allred who will prioritize fighting the climate crisis and protecting our democracy, especially in communities already at the forefront of extreme weather and pollution.”

The League of Conservation Voters is a known player in important races across the country, and they join other national organizations, such as End Citizens United // Let America Vote, Congressional Black Caucus PAC and others in their early support of Colin Allred’s candidacy.

These statewide and national endorsements come days after Congressman Allred was in Austin on Saturday for the Texas Tribune Festival. There, he spoke with NPR’s Tamara Keith about his race to defeat Ted Cruz, comparing his pragmatic record of bipartisan wins for Texas families to Cruz’s record of extremism and absentee leadership. On the same stage, just hours later, Cruz reaffirmed his desire for a national abortion ban and said he fled Texas during the 2021 winter freeze because he “[doesn’t] know how to string power lines.”

Colin Allred’s ability to reach across the aisle and work to deliver massive wins for Texans was on display this week, as it was announced that ARPA-H, “[a] $2.5 billion federal biotech research agency will call Dallas home after months of targeted campaigning by Texas cities, universities and science advocates, cementing North Texas’ place among the nation’s major life sciences hubs.”

As we approach the end of the fundraising quarter, the Colin Allred for Senate campaign remains well-positioned to defeat Ted Cruz and finally send our state’s junior part-time senator and full-time podcaster packing.

About Congressman Colin Allred: Born and raised in Dallas by a single mom, Colin Allred started his journey as a standout high school athlete in Dallas ISD before playing football at Baylor University thanks to a full-ride scholarship. He played five seasons in the NFL as a linebacker before going to law school to be a civil rights attorney. He now represents the 32nd Congressional District of Texas and is currently serving his third term. He lives in Dallas with his wife Aly and his two sons Jordan and Cameron.