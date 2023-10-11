Closing the ‘opportunity gap’ on STAAR performance

Thanks to Superintendent Elizalde for participating in our recent Community Conversation, presented by The Dallas Examiner. The paper is holding a series of these conversations at the African American museum to provide factual information on critical issues affecting our community from leaders with direct knowledge on these topics.

Our superintendent was the first to appear in the series, and she shared the good news that Dallas ISD is now performing at or above pre-pandemic levels in most categories on the STAAR test. She noted that the district is positioned very well when compared to surrounding districts and in some areas we are performing at or above the state average. Let’s keep up the good work closing those “opportunity gaps”!

Proud of our principals

Principal Troy Tyson of David W. Carter High School is to be commended for ensuring that his students are College, Career and Military Ready (CCMR) during the past school year. Because of his efforts, Carter High takes the lead in Region IV growth for the percentage points gained (+49) for CCMR for the 2022-2023 school year. Congratulations!

All of our District 6 principals are outstanding, and I recently enjoyed an enlightening evening with them. I am grateful that I get to work with each of them. Thank you all for the great job you are doing with our students.

Discover Dallas ISD is coming up

Join us for the 2023 Discover Dallas ISD event at W.H. Adamson High School on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come and explore school offerings, preview all choice and application-based schools, and receive support in submitting applications on-site. Representatives from the Office of Transformation and Innovation (OTI) choice and application-based schools will be on-site and available to answer questions.

Athletes showing their talents

As you may know, I am a huge fan of our student-athletes, so it was a joy for me to cheer for two amazing District 6 schools in the “Oak Cliff Superbowl.” Kimball and Carter high schools both were well represented, and Carter took home the trophy this year. Thank you, Executive Directors Dr. Cheryl Wright and Dr. Dayanna Kelly.

On the national level, I was also proud to see Dallas ISD graduate Xavier Gipson, a Woodrow Wilson alum, score the winning touchdown for the New York Jets! Our grads are excelling in all fields of endeavor.

In remembrance …

Lastly, I want to take a moment to remember Mr. John E. Kincaide, who was a teacher, coach, principal, and administrator in Dallas ISD for 38 years as well as the first African American to serve as the district’s executive director of athletics. He also served at Paul Quinn College in various leadership roles including interim president. Mr. Kincaide was highly respected and will always be remembered by Dallas ISD.