Third-annual Minority Outdoor Festival this weekend at McKinney Roughs Nature Park in Cedar Creek

AUSTIN – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD), in conjunction with the Minority Outdoor Alliance (MOA), will host the third-annual Minority Outdoor Festival Oct. 13-14 at McKinney Roughs Nature Park in Cedar Creek.

The festival, open to the public, centers around the theme “uniting communities for joy and conservation,” and will offer a wide array of activities, including bird dog demonstrations, archery lessons, ATV rides, fly fishing instruction and river rafting.

Additionally, MOA will host a career networking event where more than 150 university students in the Austin and Houston areas can engage with potential employers and industry professionals.

“By continuing a conversation around conservation and participating in an opportunity to help all audiences explore the sports that utilize their natural resources, we can draw attention to the importance of preserving these places and the hobbies that help make life better outside,” said Robert Owen, outreach and education director for TPWD.

The MOA seeks to create a more unified world by bringing people from all backgrounds together to enjoy the outdoors and learn about conservation. The two-day event is rooted in its mission to “cultivate inclusivity for a healthier outside.”

“The partnership between MOA and TPWD exemplifies the potent synergy that arises when agencies and communities unite for a shared cause,” said Ashley Smith, CEO for MOA. “This collaboration showcases the collective strength derived from unity in pursuit of the common goal of conservation. Such alliances serve as vital engines for positive change and are an illustration of how community-driven conservation efforts are crucial in safeguarding our natural world for generations to come.”

To learn more about the festival or to purchase tickets, please visit:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/moafest-23-tickets-623382252097.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department provides outdoor recreational opportunities by managing and protecting wildlife and wildlife habitat and acquiring and managing parklands and historic areas. It has inherited the functions of many state entities created to protect Texas’ natural resources.