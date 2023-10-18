Broadway Dallas seeks to push STEAM edu-tainment for Dallas students

Broadway Dallas, Dallas Independent School District (Dallas ISD) and a consortium of generous underwriters announced today a district-wide STEAM education program themed around the Broadway musical Beetlejuice.

Over the course of multiple weeks, 3,400 theatre students and teachers from 26 Dallas ISD High Schools will participate in specially created curriculum that relates to the production, taught in classrooms by Broadway Dallas teaching artists. As part of the lesson plan all the participating students and teachers will attend a dedicated performance of Beetlejuice at the Music Hall at Fair Park, where the show will play from February 20 – March 3, 2024.

The program was borne of a growing partnership between Broadway Dallas and Dallas ISD, which strives to provide students access to “the spirit of Broadway” through a wide array of programs and initiatives. The program has previously featured the national tours of Hamilton in 2021 and Ain’t Too Proud – The Life And Times Of The Temptations in 2022.

This year, the curriculum was developed to prepare students for college and 21st-century careers and includes a sequence of lesson plans where students will learn the art and science of hand drafting, which in the theater is used for scenic design. Through hand-drafting, students will apply basic principles of scales, measurement units, and physics, thus developing fundamental skills can be transferred to the construction, engineering, and architecture industries.

“We believe that access to live theater can be life-changing and being able to offer students an opportunity to see a Broadway show, many for the first time, is what we value most,” says Ken Novice, president and CEO of Broadway Dallas. “We take great pride in this program as it extends the theater experience into classrooms with a customized curriculum relating to each production. This year, Beetlejuice is the perfect match for our students as they learn about scenic design because it’s a visual spectacle we couldn’t be more excited to share with our Dallas ISD students and teachers.”

“The immersive learning opportunity our students will receive is an integral part of their educational journey,” said Executive Director of Academic Enrichment and Support Scott Rudes. “Exploring the captivating realm of live theater production under the guidance of experts, all the while honing vital 21st-century skills, is a profound blessing. We graciously thank Broadway Dallas and their partners, for providing a truly unforgettable learning experience.”

T.D. Jakes Foundation is a Dallas-based nonprofit that focuses on being the bridge connecting underrepresented communities with life-changing opportunities. The Foundation, as an extension of its STEAM Academy, joins Broadway Dallas again this year as the presenting sponsor of the program through a special partnership with the Dallas Mavericks.

“The work of our foundation is unwaveringly committed to reshaping the future for under championed communities by prioritizing education and workforce development. By infusing insights about STEAM into education we are ensuring students are equipped with the skills needed for the jobs of tomorrow,” said T.D. Jakes, Chairman of T.D. Jakes Foundation.

“Our collaboration with Dallas Independent School District and Broadway Dallas exemplifies the transformative impact we aim for. I believe students can only aspire to what they’ve been exposed to, and through this program, we’re igniting the potential in countless young lives guiding them towards career paths they might not have considered otherwise. With our partners, we are building a stronger tomorrow, one that empowers and uplifts every individual in in Dallas and beyond.”

The Foundation and the Dallas Mavericks are excited to continue their multi-year partnership that expands opportunities and enables more young people to explore STEAM education and careers. The Dallas Mavericks’ sponsorship fits with its larger MavsTakeACTION! program, which is designed to address racial inequalities, promote social justice, and drive change within the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Additional project funding is being provided by the Addy Foundation, Fichtenbaum Charitable Trust, H-E-B/Central Market, and the Dallas Education Foundation.

Beetlejuice is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!, Director of Warner Bros. forthcoming TOTO, the animated musical film adaptation of Michael Morpurgo and Emma Chichester Clark’s 2017 book) with an original score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong); a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown (“Castle Rock”) and Tony and Emmy Award® nominee Anthony King (“Robbie”); music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire); and choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).

Beetlejuice is based on the 1988 Academy Award-winning Geffen Company motion picture presented by Warner Bros. and directed by Tim Burton. The smash hit comedy starred Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder with story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson.