Dallas CASA Classic raises record-breaking $2.5 million

The Dallas CASA Classic raised a record-breaking $2.5 million for Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and the children served by the agency.

The tournament, jointly hosted by AT&T, Goldman Sachs and Pioneer Natural Resources initially raised $2 million, but a surprise day-of gift from Pioneer pushed the total to $2.5 million in honor of the 25th anniversary of the tournament.

“The Dallas CASA Classic is something we look forward to all year. The energy and enthusiasm for our mission brought by these companies is simply unmatched,” said Kathleen M. LaValle, president and CEO of Dallas CASA. “The sponsoring companies are not just supporters; they are dear friends to Dallas CASA and the children we serve. They support and celebrate with us every way we can strengthen, broaden and deepen our impact for children in foster care.”

Founded in 1998 by Archon Group, which later merged with Goldman Sachs, the tournament has transformed Dallas CASA from a small agency advocating for only a fraction of children in protective care to an agency with the service capacity to provide an advocate for every Dallas County child in need. Pioneer Natural Resources joined the tournament in 2012, followed by AT&T a year later. By joining forces, the three corporations have amplified and diversified their impact on Dallas CASA, providing a foundation for the agency’s tremendous growth.

“The public-private partnership model at Dallas CASA is what makes the agency so unique,” said Paige Richey, vice president and chief of staff at Goldman Sachs and a Dallas CASA board member. “Dallas CASA’s funding is leveraged to greater impact because so much of the work is done by volunteers with the support of staff. The model also empowers community members who see an overwhelmed child welfare system and want to step up to help.”

“For a child who has been abused or neglected, knowing there’s someone who cares and looks out just for them is transformative,” said Corey Anthony, a senior AT&T vice president and Dallas CASA board member.

The tournament, held over two days at The Las Colinas Resort and Cowboys Golf Club, draws around 500 golfers from across the country who play to support the mission of Dallas CASA. Many golfers have been coming since the earliest days of the tournament. All funds raised at the tournament support the children served by Dallas CASA.

Last year, more than 1,300 Dallas CASA volunteers advocated on behalf of over 2,600 children living in the protective care of the state. And over 26 years, the tournament has raised over $26 million for this cause.

Dallas CASA’s volunteers work with judges, attorneys, educators, therapists, doctors, children’s families and many others to promote healing, safety and, ultimately, permanency for children. The goal is for children to be able to achieve their full potential and grow into strong and capable adults. Dallas CASA’s trained volunteers partner with professional staff to advocate for the best interests of children in protective care. Volunteers go through 30 hours of training before being assigned by the courts to the cases of children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are living in the protective care of the state. For many children in foster care, their Dallas CASA volunteer is the only consistent, constant “I show up when I say I will” adult in their lives while they navigate the system.

Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) seeks to protect children, restore childhood and help child victims of abuse or neglect achieve their full potential. The agency’s trained and supervised community volunteers are assigned by judges to advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are living in the protective care of the state.

For many children in foster care, their Dallas CASA volunteer is the only consistent, carng adult in their lives during a frightening, uncertain time. While Dallas CASA envisions a day when all children experience safe and enriching childhoods, the agency currently is able to provide a child advocate for every Dallas child in need. Dallas CASA today is the largest of more than 900 CASA programs nationwide. To learn more, visit dallascasa.org