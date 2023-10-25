2023 John Archie Sanders Festival of Hymns will kick off on Nov. 12

The Dallas Metroplex Musicians’ Association is proud to kick off its 2023-2024 season with their annual John Archie Sanders Festival of Hymns on Sunday afternoon, November 12. Come out and share in the fellowship of popular hymns with local choristers and congregants.

The late John Archie Sanders possessed one of the most versatile musical instruments — her voice. She was sought after by churches, professional choruses, and organizations for her splendid vocal interpretation of the printed score and her deep heartfelt delivery of Christian music, particularly the hymn.

For more than 60 years, she served in Dallas as a soloist in the St. John Missionary Baptist Church choir, and later at the Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.

Mrs. Sanders was also a longtime participant in the Dallas Metroplex Musicians’ Associations’ (DMMA’s) Sacred Choral Music Workshop (now the William S. Mitchell Sacred Choral Music Workshop). She performed a leading role in the recorded musical production of “Showboat,” starring the late Eartha Kitt.

The Dallas Metroplex Musicians’ Association annual John Archie Sanders Festival of Hymns will take place on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:00 pm at First Christian Methodist Evangelistic Church (First CME Church), 7575 S. Hampton Road in Dallas, 75232.

The Dallas Metroplex Musicians’ Association mission is to promote the achievements of African American musicians; develop, showcase and sponsor young artists; and provide opportunities for performances of all genres of music while preserving the Negro Spiritual, sacred music and traditional hymns.

Dallas Metroplex Musicians’ Association is supported in part by the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Cultural and Moody Fund for the Arts. Dallas Metroplex Musicians’ Association is also a proud participant in Communities Foundation of Texas’ North Texas Giving Day.

For more information on Dallas Metroplex Musicians’ Association or to make a donation, please visit dallasnanm.com.