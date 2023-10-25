African American Museum, Dallas to present weekly African American History Class Series

The African American Museum, Dallas, will host an eight-week series called “Community African American History Class,” happening Thursdays from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 26-Dec. 21 (except for Nov. 23).

Covering a wealth of topics – from the Civil War to the Black Arts Movement to civil rights – the weekly classes will be taught by Dr. W. Marvin Dulaney, museum deputy director and COO and national president of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), along with Robert E. Edison, museum curator of education. With limited enrollment, registration is $50, $25 for members of the Museum and ASALH, and free for high school students and public school teachers.

“This is particularly important as African American books and studies in schools and libraries are becoming increasingly threatened in Texas,” said Dr. Dulaney. “We hope these courses will provide African Americans and people from every part of our community with a comprehensive look into the often forgotten, complex history and contributions of African Americans. This is such an important time to shed light and keep these stories alive.”

Every Thursday, Dr. W. Marvin Dulaney and Robert E. Edison of the Museum will lead engaging courses on a variety of topics, from African history, colonial and antebellum African American history and the Civil War to the Civil Rights Movement, Black power and Black nationalism.

Courses are also designed as a supplement to educators, offering materials, resources and pedagogy to apply in the classroom.

The Community African American History Classes will be held at the African American Museum, Dallas, in historic Fair Park on the following Thursdays: Oct. 26, Nov. 2, 9, 16 and 30, and Dec. 7, 14 and 21. The Museum is located at 3536 Grand Ave, Dallas, TX 75210. For more information and to register, go to aamdallas.org.

The African American Museum, Dallas was founded in 1974 as a part of Bishop College. The Museum has operated independently since 1979. For more than 40 years, the African American Museum has stood as a cultural beacon in Dallas and the Southwestern United States.

Located in Dallas’ historic Fair Park, the African American Museum is the only museum in the Southwestern United States devoted to the collection, preservation and display of African American artistic, cultural and historical materials that relate to the African American experience.

The African American Museum incorporates a wide variety of visual art forms and historical documents that portray the African American experience in the United States, Southwest, and Dallas. The Museum has a small, but rich collection of African art, African American fine art and one of the largest African American folk-art collections in the United States. Learn more at aamdallas.org.