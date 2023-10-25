Leaders respond to high heat with measures to protect public health

By Lori Lee

NDG Contributing Writer

As we’re getting past the hottest summer on record, government leaders across the country are taking measures to protect public health. Heat kills more than any other weather-related event, with almost half a million people dying each year, according to Human Rights Watch.

Cities across the country are responding to increasing critical needs due to heat, including Los Angeles, which has been developing a focused campaign since 2022, said Marta Segura, chief heat officer for the City of Los Angeles.

Segura, one of ten chief heat officers worldwide, said a number of city departments have aligned “to sing the same song.” Planning and Capital Works are working to decarbonize and improve energy and transportation, and they are pushing hard to increase vegetation throughout the city, with a goal to increase tree canopy by 50% by 2028.

Three hours of refuge can help people survive, said Segura, and the city is working to adapt its cooling centers into the social fabric to make them a part of everyday part of life.

Los Angeles has been training AmeriCorps volunteers to go into lower-income homes and find low-cost solutions to help people save energy, adding weatherstripping, programmable thermostats and heat pumps. By increasing energy efficiency in these homes, they are helping to decarbonize the city overall, said Segura, and carbon triggers asthma attacks and other health issues. The city is also adapting its infrastructure, installing cool pavement and permeable paving. The city found cool pavement is expensive and deteriorates in high traffic, she said, so they are leaning to place it in the right areas.

The city also worked with the National Weather Service and Emergency Management to post advisories and develop heat protocols for summer camps, libraries and parks. After tracking heat-related emergencies to zip codes in poorer areas, her department developed a Climate Equity program to support underinvested neighborhoods, Considering both demographics and geography, they are using an equity index to determine where investments can have the biggest impact, Segura said.

Marginalized populations, which have lacked investment over decades, often have deficiencies in vegetation and financial hardships that separate them from crucial air conditioning, transportation and power.

Phoenix statistics were similar, indicating half of people affected are the homeless, while half of those are substance abusers, said Phoenix Director of Heat Response. Phoenix, the largest, hottest city is in Maricopa County, is expected to have the highest temperature increases over the next decade. With almost every summer day at 110+, the city has seen a 25% increase in heat related deaths this year alone. In addition to being a heat officer, Andula is a researcher, and he and his colleagues had been researching the problem when the Mayor decided to create the Office of Heat Response, which Andula now leads.

Phoenix, like L.A., analyzed heat-related emergencies by zip code and found high-poverty areas were hit hardest, especially the homeless, children and people who work outdoors. Areas with high land-surface temperatures including areas with less ground cover and fewer trees, were also hit hard, said Andula.

Cities across the country are recognizing investment in these at-risk areas has real meaning, and they are aligning with federal goals for equity to attain funding to improve these cities. Segura of Los Angeles said she learned from Andula and Chief Heat Officer of Miami, Jane Gilbert. All three city leaders said they had taken advantage of federal grants for urban forestry to work toward long-term goals.

Phoenix set up what they call pop-in/pop-out centers, using volunteers for heat outreach, said Andula, but they really need to transition to at least some paid staff to keep the program running.

Miami-Dale has also been working toward a climate resiliency strategy. Known internationally for risks associated with rising sea levels and hurricanes, Chief Heat Officer Gilbert. said that while working in community outreach in 2020, she had recognized the growing dangers of heat as she began hearing complaints about parents no longer able to take children to parks and witnessing people getting overheated while waiting on the bus.

Her department had put together surveys to find out what public concerns were, and they found very few people concerned about sea-levels or even hurricanes. Their top concerns were centered on heat, she said.

The city’s mayor responded quickly, creating a position to work across departments to mitigate heat. “If you want to go fast, go alone, said Gilbert, but if you want to have great impact, go together.” Miami is bridging across departments and partnering with community organizations.

A lot of work has been done–handing out water, providing tents for shade, as well as fans and wet towels, said Gilbert. Because it takes multiple hours to cool down, the city offers augmented cooling centers to provide overnight shelter, and on extreme days, the city has provided transportation to the centers. It save lives, she explained.

Segura of Los Angeles, a city which is also taking a comprehensive approach, stresses single-approach solutions, such as cap and trade, can turn people off to climate solutions. No single approach can work, she said.

Los Angelenos are working to increase tree canopy, shade structures, cooling centers and hydration stations. They are decarbonizing transport and homes, while adding heat pumps and cool roofs. They are looking at systems change, and using vegetation, bio-swells and passive cooling to reach long-term goals.

Andula, Gilbert and Segura all seemed to agree that heat is acting as a catalyst for change. Politics has done very little to interfere with addressing heat, an issue that is less politically charged than the global climate crisis, said Andula. And though funding may be missing at the state level in some cases, the public is experiencing heat increases first hand, and they are well aware of the problem, said Gilbert. It’s hard to deny when the ocean is crawling up your ankles, she said.

Lori Lee holds a Ph.D. in Urban Planning and Public Policy from the University of Texas in Arlington, with work focused on neighborhood revitalization, sociability, and environmental management.