Art exhibition at Dallas City Hall seeks to promote hunger, homelessness awareness

Wednesday, Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Tennell Atkins presented a proclamation on behalf of Mayor Eric L. Johnson declaring November 11 through Nov. 18, 2023, as Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week in Dallas.

“As we approach the holidays and cold weather months, it is important to remember those Dallas residents suffering from hunger and experiencing homelessness,” said Mayor Pro Tem Tennell Atkins. “Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week is the City’s opportunity to highlight the importance of these issues and thank our many partners who serve the most vulnerable members of our community. This holiday season, consider donating your time or money to one of our partners. The pieces in the Stewpot’s art exhibition would make a wonderful holiday gift.”

National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is recognized annually the week before Thanksgiving. Starting in 1975 at Villanova University, it has grown to more than 700 organizations nationwide. The goal is to raise awareness, promote volunteerism and increase support for organizations serving individuals experiencing homelessness and food insecurity.

The presentation was followed by the opening reception of an art exhibition featuring artists from The Stewpot’s Art Program. The Stewpot is a community ministry of First Presbyterian Church of Dallas and has been providing services to Dallas’ unsheltered and at-risk residents for 48 years.

The art program provides a nurturing environment for currently or formerly unsheltered individuals to create and sell their artwork. Artists receive 90% of art sales, and 10% goes to the art program for supplies and field trips for the artists. Art pieces are available for purchase at https://stewpotdallasart.org.

“Without The Stewpot Art Program, I would not be able to feed or clothe myself,” said Craig T. Baker, one of the exhibit’s featured artists. “The program allows me to express myself in a healthy way and improves my emotional well-being. I am excited, motivated and grateful to have my artwork on display at City Hall.”

The public is welcome to visit the exhibition in the City Hall lobby Monday through Friday, November 8 to November 17 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The exhibit was coordinated by the City of Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions (OHS) and their community partner. OHS works to ensure our homeless neighbors receive food, shelter, housing, and help; to overcome barriers and to be given the opportunity for a better life.

To learn more about OHS please visit dallashomelesssolutions.com.