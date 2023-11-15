Eight new members inducted and two reclaimed by the South Dallas Club

The historic South Dallas Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc. (South Dallas BPW Club) held its annual New Member Induction Ceremony on November 11, 2023. A total of eight new members were inducted and two former members were reclaimed.

New members are: Aundrea Allen, Polly Bankhead, Kellie Collins Dixon, Kathey Harvey, Lashun Jones, Tameshia (Tammy) McCall, Reverend Tonya McClary and Tracie Shelby. Reclaimed members are Betrilla Dees and Terry Smith.

South Dallas BPW Club is an affiliate of the South Central District of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Inc. It was organized in the fall of 1954 by the late Sarah J. Holbert and is the largest club in the Association.

President Dr. Lavern J. Holyfield and local officers operate 34 committees who are actively providing stellar programs in the Greater Dallas community. Their mission is to promote and protect the interests of African American business and professional women; to serve as a bridge for young people seeking to enter business and the professions; to improve the quality of life in the Dallas Metroplex and around the world.

The South Dallas BPW Club was recognized last summer in Aurora, Colorado by the Association for its distinguished accomplishments in the highest program recognition level that is presented (Bertha Perry Rhodes).

In an effort to fulfill membership goals set forward nationally, the Membership Committee led by Director Carla Dennis made outstanding strides in their fall recruitment efforts. The Club works diligently to offer its membership opportunities to raise scholarships for worthy high school seniors; to volunteer with youth (ages 12 to 18); to annually adopt a nursing home, a family and a school in the community; and to foster many other initiatives. Each program lends the membership opportunities to serve citizens of Dallas and surrounding cites.

For more information on the South Dallas Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc., visit their website at: southdallasbpw.org.