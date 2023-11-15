Sha’Carri gets a track named in her honor

It’s official: The track field at John Kincaide Stadium, inside the Jesse Owens Athletic Complex in Dallas, will now be known as the Sha’Carri Richardson Track. The track field, near Carter High School where Richardson ran as a student, will serve as a tribute to the athlete, who was crowned the fastest woman in the world after winning the 100-meter dash at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest in August.

Principals in the Spotlight

My District Six principals just keep on racking up the kudos. This month, two of them were featured in the Dallas ISD Principal Spotlight for their outstanding work: Gayle Ferguson, founding principal of Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Collegiate Academy, was praised for her commitment to excellence, which is evident in her “authentic student culture and strong teacher/student feedback practices.” And Justin F. Kimball High School Principal Llewellyn Smith was singled out for hosting first-year principals at the New Principal Academy held at his school, where they learned about Professional Learning Community systems and how to ensure strong delivery of Tier 1 instruction.

Another successful Discover on the books

I enjoyed my annual visit to Discover Dallas ISD, where I was thrilled to see so many families who came to check out the choice schools and programs. This district has a best-fit school for every child, from magnets to single-gender, STEM, STEAM and other application-based schools as well as highly rated neighborhood schools right in your own backyard.

For families who are interested in a choice school but were unable to attend the Discover event, you still have time to apply. Virtual Discover Dallas ISD sessions will be offered on Dec. 2, 2023, and Jan. 20, 2024, with campus presentations and a phone bank to answer questions and assist with online applications. Registration closes Jan. 31. For more information about our programs, visit www.dallasisd.org/choosedallasisd, or for Spanish speakers, www.dallasisd.org/descubre.

Groundbreaking for Bedford Law Academy

What a joy it was to join in the groundbreaking celebration for Judge Louis A. Bedford Jr. Law Academy on Saturday, Nov. 11. As you may know, Judge Bedford was the first Black judge to serve in Dallas County and was well known for his community involvement and his work to promote civil rights. It makes me proud to see his name honored and his legacy continued at the former Atwell Middle School, where young students interested in legal careers get the opportunity to learn about the field through introductory courses and actual moot court cases.

A temporary victory on school ratings

Dallas ISD and dozens of other Texas school districts won a respite in a lawsuit they filed against the Texas Education Agency. A judge temporarily blocked TEA from enacting new guidelines that would make substantial changes to the state’s accountability ratings system. The districts’ lawsuit said the revised ratings and the lack of notice provided would cause harm to students, staff members, families, and the community. The judge’s order prohibits the TEA from putting the new guidelines in place until further notice and/or the results of a trial that will be held in February 2024.