Full Gospel Holy Temple Church continues legacy of service with drive-thru grocery giveaways

One day event in Dallas and Garland offers free groceries, open to all North Texas residents and counties

In its fourth decade of providing food for the community, the Full Gospel Holy Temple Helping Hand Outreach announces the date of Dr. Shirley Murray’s Helping Hand Drive-Thru Free Grocery Giveaway event on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 9 a.m. at the Full Gospel Holy Temple Church located at 39727 West LBJ Freeway in Dallas and at 1 p.m. on the site of Garland Full Gospel Holy Temple Church located at 308 E. Kingsley Road.

Both distribution events will be contactless, with volunteers placing all items in vehicles. No registration or proof of residency is required. Grocery baskets are available for up to 1,300 families, and the giveaway is open to all individuals and families.

The Helping Hand Outreach was founded by the late Dallas religious icon and humanitarian Dr. Shirley Murray in 1981 as one of the first citywide community-giving organizations in the metroplex to provide food and clothing for those who were homeless, underprivileged, or simply in need. This organization has provided food to thousands of families annually for over four decades.

“As a faith-based organization, this is an opportunity to meet the natural needs of our community and show Christ’s love as we continue the more than 40-year legacy of community giving through the Helping Hands Outreach,” organizers said in a statement.

“The Helping Hand is a noted community organization of the Full Gospel Holy Temple church founded in 1981 by the late Dallas Humanitarian and Religious Icon Dr. Shirley Murray, who distributed food, clothing, and toys to thousands in the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex for nearly four decades.

“This community outreach effort continues under current general overseer Apostle Herman Murray and his wife, First Lady Daniele Murray, who worked alongside founder Dr. Murray until her passing in 2020.”

During this event, the organization generally serves over 1,200 families from several North Texas cities and counties. If an organization is interested in partnering or supporting this community outreach effort, they should contact 972-572-3448 or visit www.fght.org for more information.