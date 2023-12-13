Congrats to Campus Teachers of the Year!

As we prepare for our winter break, I congratulate each and every one of the Campus Teachers of the Year, in District Six and across Dallas ISD.

Our teachers are the key to the future for our students, and I appreciate them all for the diligence and compassion they exhibit every day. Those selected to represent their individual schools as Campus Teacher of the Year have earned the recognition and respect of their peers, and we salute them for their accomplishments.

I can’t wait to see which of them will be honored as districtwide Teachers of the Year for elementary, secondary, and choice/magnet schools, to be announced in the spring. See the full list here.

Male residency program cohort launching soon

The district’s Black and Latino Male Resident Teacher Program is about to launch its eighth cohort, and is looking for men who want to serve as teachers and role models for our students, especially our boys.

If you or someone you know are interested in becoming an educator and helping to inspire our students, you are invited to apply to the program, which launches in the spring semester.

Applicants should have a bachelor’s degree in any field with a grade point average of 2.5 or higher. Start the process at dallasisd.org/springadjunct.

Homegrown star continues to shine

Sha’Carri Richardson continues to impress, not only with her speed and athleticism but also with her grace as she makes her mark in the world and adds to a growing list of accolades.

Besides being named the fastest woman in the world, seeing her hometown track named in her honor, and having the City of Dallas proclaim a “Sha’carri Richardson Day” last month, she has now been named the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Female Athlete of the Year and one of Forbes Magazine’s “30 Under 30” for 2024. Keep on shining, Sha’Carri!

Coach of the Month

Congratulations to Carter High School’s Coach James Spencer for receiving October’s Coach of the Month Award. He pushes his Cowboys to achieve in the classroom as well as on the field.

Meals during the holiday break

District schools and offices will be closed for the winter break from Dec. 25 until Jan. 8. Students return on Jan. 9. To make sure that all our students have access to nutritious food during the break, the district will distribute pop-up meals at no cost for kids 18 and under, and for students up to 21 years old with disabilities, at select schools. Each package will include three breakfast and lunch options. For dates and school locations, please visit www.dallasisd.org/FCNS.