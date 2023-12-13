Friday, December 15, 2023

Groundbreaking Dallas DA Craig Watkins passes away at home on Tuesday

Craig Watkins, who was a pivotal district attorney in Dallas, died at home on Tuesday. He was 56 years old.

While his death has been confirmed, the cause of death has not been released. His family appreciates the well wishes of the community, and has asked for privacy during this difficult time.

Watkins grew up in Dallas and attended Prairie View A&M before obtaining a law degree from Texas Wesleyan University.

He became the first Black person elected to the district attorney’s office in Texas in 2007. While there he started the nation’s first Conviction Integrity Unit, which reviewed possible cases of wrongful convistions and led to the release of dozens of innocent inmates.

 

Former Dallas DA Craig Watkins (File photo)

While advocating for the innocent, Watkins still maintained a 99.4% successful prosecution rate in going after criminals.

He was defeated in 2015 by Republican Susan Hawk, who would later resign the position.
Current DA John Creuzot remembered Watkins fondly in a statement to NDG.

“I am saddened to learn of the passing of my former colleague Craig Watkins,” Creuzot said. “Craig was bright and ambitious and for his life to end so prematurely is a tragedy, however, he leaves behind a powerful legacy.

“He made history as the first elected African American district attorney in Texas. His fierce focus on the prosecution of child abuse cases and his creation of the first Conviction Integrity Unit in the nation are testaments to his vision and ability to effect change.

“Craig was perfectly human, and those who knew him are better for it. I am proud to have known him, to have worked with him, and to have been elected to the same office he held. He will be missed.”

