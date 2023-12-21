A Publisher’s Christmas Message

By Dr. John E. Warren

Publisher

San Diego Voice & Viewpoint

We at the San Diego Voice & Viewpoint would like to take this opportunity to extend our sincere desire for God’s blessings upon you and your families. It is also a time to remind each of us why we have and celebrate Christmas.

This country, and most of our lives, were founded upon Christian principles that are at the very essence of this season. The fact that those of different faiths are allowed to exercise their religious beliefs does not negate that which many of us profess.

Neither do we require others to acknowledge or share in our beliefs. This is the beauty of the Freedom of Religion Clause in our Constitution. But the differences in faith does not stop the Spirit of Christmas and here is the reason why.

The Gospel of John, recorded in the Bible at 3:16, states that: “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” The operative word is “gave”. It is the gift of Jesus that is responsible for the desire we all have to “give” gifts.

It is because that with the gift of Jesus to mankind came the Spirit of giving which is released each time we celebrate His birth. The angel of the Lord that appeared to the shepherds that night over Bethlehem made a pronouncement that we still feel each Christmas. The angel said: “Glory to God in the highest, on earth peace, good will toward men.”

Consider that Christmas is the only time in the year that just about everything shuts down; it is the one time of the year that we see an outpouring of kindness not seen at any other time. That kindness is the “good will” toward men that the angel spoke of. It was that which the angels spoke of that caused what is called the Christmas Truce of December 24, 1914. It occurred when soldiers in the muddy trenches on the Western Front of World War I put down their weapons on both sides, stepped out of trenches, met each other face to face and sang Christmas songs because both sides missed being away from their families.

In some areas the truce persisted until after New Year’s Day. That same Spirit of Peace continues to settle on each Christmas season as God honors our recognition of the birth of his Son.

There are still so many without food or shelter, especially this Christmas season with two major wars underway and a people by the thousands seeking shelter and refuge in our land. Those without the basic necessities and comforts so many of us have are knocking at our doors and so many of us are responding in every way possible. This is a time for us to be thankful for what we do have as opposed to complaining about what we want or don’t have. To many, the stable at Bethlehem would be a welcomed shelter as compared to the streets on which they sleep. For many of our families there are personal problems, an empty chair at a table because of a missing loved one, but we are still blessed and should find comfort in helping others through this dark time in their lives.

While many of us do not have the shelter, food or comforts that so many others have, yet we are blessed with health or family or the meeting of our basic needs, if not our wants.

Our families might have their personal problems, or many of us have an empty chair at the table this season due to the pandemic or other tragedies, yet we are still blessed. Let us remember those who lost so much during the recent storms. Let us seek ways to be of help to others and by doing so help ourselves.

We give thanks for those among us seeking to help and feed and shelter so many others. Let us commit to seeking what each of us can do to make a difference in the lives of others and by doing so participate in the gift that keeps on living. May God bless and keep you, regardless of your circumstances. Let us offer up prayers of praise and thanksgiving and sing glory to God in the Highest as well as peace on earth and good will toward all men.