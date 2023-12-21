Secret Service holds Black man at gunpoint after colliding with presidential motorcade

By Stacy M. Brown

Washington Informer Senior Writer

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden emerged unscathed on Sunday night after a collision involving a car and an SUV in the presidential motorcade.

According to the Reuters news service, which had eyewitnesses on the scene, the incident occurred shortly after the Bidens departed from the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign headquarters in downtown Wilmington at 8:07 p.m.

The couple had just finished a meal with members of the re-election team when the collision occurred, as detailed in the White House press pool report.

As President Biden responded to a reporter’s question, a silver sedan with Delaware license plates collided with a motorcade SUV at an intersection near the campaign headquarters. Television footage captured the moment when Secret Service agents swiftly escorted the president to his vehicle after the impact.

The silver sedan displayed visible damage to its bumper. Security officers quickly surrounded the car and drew their weapons on the unidentified African American male driver, who raised his hands in compliance.

The Bidens returned safely to their home in Wilmington following the incident.