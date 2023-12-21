Sunday, December 24, 2023

Secret Service holds Black man at gunpoint after colliding with presidential motorcade

By Stacy M. Brown
Washington Informer Senior Writer

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden emerged unscathed on Sunday night after a collision involving a car and an SUV in the presidential motorcade.

According to the Reuters news service, which had eyewitnesses on the scene, the incident occurred shortly after the Bidens departed from the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign headquarters in downtown Wilmington at 8:07 p.m.

The couple had just finished a meal with members of the re-election team when the collision occurred, as detailed in the White House press pool report.

 

The incident occurred shortly after the Bidens departed from the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign headquarters in downtown Wilmington at 8:07 p.m. (Photo via NNPA)

As President Biden responded to a reporter’s question, a silver sedan with Delaware license plates collided with a motorcade SUV at an intersection near the campaign headquarters. Television footage captured the moment when Secret Service agents swiftly escorted the president to his vehicle after the impact.

The silver sedan displayed visible damage to its bumper. Security officers quickly surrounded the car and drew their weapons on the unidentified African American male driver, who raised his hands in compliance.

The Bidens returned safely to their home in Wilmington following the incident.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related Articles

online wholesale business for goods from China
Previous article
Health Crisis Looms: CDC issues stark warning amidst rising tide of COVID and flu cases
Next article
118th Congress marks new low in productivity amidst partisan strife and leadership vacancies

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020