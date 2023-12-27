Lori Williams’ latest release is medicine to the ears for jazz fans

(Newswire.com) – Lori Williams released her latest independent single “Take My Wings” [LoriJazz]. This song is an uplifting song of faith and unconditional love, showcasing Lori’s seamless vocal prowess, and relatable and uplifting lyrical writing skills.

Charting at #1 on the UK Soul Chart Breakers, a noteworthy accomplishment for a vocalist”, “Take My Wings” is a timeless message of strength and faith while overcoming adversity and rising above fear.

Described by President Joseph R. Biden as having “the voice of an angel…absolutely amazing,” Lori Williams has a most impressive resume as an international recording artist, artist in residence (Old Dominion University / NCA&T), award-winning music educator, veteran choral director, songwriter/producer, musical theater actress, non-profit business owner (PositiveMusicPM.org), radio announcer/voiceover artist, and producer/host (St. James Live ATL|Sunday Jazz Lounge) with over 30 years of experience.

This Washington, D.C. native and resident of Atlanta, GA, has an engaging reputation and level of respect in the music business that is top-shelf and unimpeachable. She was honored as the 2023 Excellence in Arts and Entertainment Award recipient by The Atlanta Chapter of the National Hampton Alumni Association. Lori Williams has been highly regarded and aligned with artists like Ella Fitzgerald, Nancy Wilson, Dianne Reeves, and Bette Midler.

Following her successful 2022 release of “Too Late (It’s My Time)” for which she received two Platinum Medals by the 2022 LIT Talent Awards under the category Best Original Song Music Video and Best Audience Impact Music Video, Williams has teamed up again with producer Chris “Big Dog” Davis to co-write “Take My Wings”. Lori Williams was inspired to pen lyrics from motivational words shared with her by her late parents (Robert and Myrtle Williams).

For over three decades, Lori’s collaborations in-studio and on-stage with Nathan East, Najee, Stanley Jordan, Tom Browne, Maysa, Lloyd Price, The Blackbyrds, and other notable artists further solidify the peer acclaim of this versatile songstress.

As Michael J. West (Jazz music critic) states, “She’s got a soft-edged, creamy voice that’s a natural vehicle for introspection, but also one that you could happily curl up and get lost in. It’s stunning, supple, subtle, sumptuous, soulful music—let’s call that the five S’s of Lori Williams, shall we?”.

“Take My Wings” is being well-received by Jazz, R&B, and Christian / Inspiration formats for its positive messages and universal theme.

Download and listen to her music on all streaming sites and visit her website (LoriJazz.com) to stay connected.