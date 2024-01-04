Garland NAACP ramps up for its annual MLK festivities

35th Annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade and March – Garland, Texas

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Garland, Texas Unit will host its 35th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade & march on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 10:00 a.m.

MLK Parade Route in Garland – January 13, 2024

The parade starts on Dairy Road @ Garden Drive (near Embree Park), Garland, Texas, 75040

It proceeds north on Dairy Road to Highway 66 (Avenue D) West (Left) on Highway 66 (Avenue D) to First Street North (Right) on First Street to Highway 66 (Avenue B) West (Left) on Highway 66 (Avenue B) to Fifth Street North (Right) on Fifth Street to Austin Street

The parade ends at the Granville Arts Center, 300 North Fifth @ Austin Streets, downtown Garland, TX, 75040

2024 MLK Theme/ Grand Marshal/ “Lift Every Voice and Sing” Musical – January 13, 2024



The 2024 MLK theme is: “Fulfilling Dr. King’s Dream: Register and VOTE in 2024.” National recording artist Reuben Lael, will serve as grand marshal. The celebration continues following the parade with the 3rd Annual

The musical, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” will be performed on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. It will be held at the Granville Arts Center, 300 N. 5th Street, downtown Garland where students from the Garland ISD and surrounding districts will perform.

Winners of the 2024 MLK Float Contest will be announced at the musical.

NOTE: This event is free and open to the public.



The MLK Youth Extravaganza will be held on January 14, 2024 at the Granville Arts Center Brownlee Auditorium. Youth groups from area churches and the Garland ISD will showcase spiritual talents in praise dance and athletic talents in step routines on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 300 N. 5th Street, downtown Garland, 75040, beginning at 4:00 p.m. Admission is free and the MLK Youth Extravaganza is open to the public.

For more information on these events, please contact the NAACP Garland Unit at 972.381.5044, voice box #5, or visit the NAACP Garland Unit’s website: www.garlandtxnaacp.org and click on MLK Events.