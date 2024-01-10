Monday, January 15, 2024

2024 Martin Luther King Observance Event Honors 60th Anniversary of King’s Iconic Nobel Prize Win

For the 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Observance, the City of Irving will honor the 60th anniversary of the civil rights leader winning the Nobel Peace Prize. The event will take place at 6 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Carpenter Performance Hall in the Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd.

This year’s celebration will follow the theme ‘60 Years of Illuminating Change: Celebrating Dr. King’s Nobel Peace Prize Legacy’ and will feature performances by Dallas Black Dance Theatre and singer-songwriter Kamica King. Also, the three winners of the city’s Martin Luther King essay contest will read their entries.

For more information, visit CityofIrving.org/1403/Martin-Luther-King-Jr-Observance.

