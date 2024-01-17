Annual CASAblanca Casino Party slated for Feb. 2

The Dallas CASA Young Professionals will host the annual CASAblanca casino party “A Red-Carpet Affair” Feb. 2, 2024.

Named one of the top spring events every philanthropic young professional in Dallas should attend, CASAblanca will feature casino games, dancing, cocktails, appetizers, prizes and fun.

The Special Edition Band will perform all night while guests hit the dance floor. All proceeds benefit the children served by Dallas CASA.

The event will be held from 8-11 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 2 at The Hall on Dragon (1500 Dragon Street Dallas TX 75207). The dress code is black-tie optional (the more fabulous the better!). Tickets are $175, and are available online (link through DallasCasa.org).

CASAblanca is hosted by the Dallas CASA Young Professionals, a vibrant group of volunteers whose mission is to increase awareness for Dallas CASA, while providing charitable and social opportunities for people ages 21 to 40 years. Event co-chairs are Brooke Donselson, Hannah Harpole and Amanda Rodriguez.

Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) seeks to protect children, restore childhood and help child victims of abuse or neglect achieve their full potential.

The agency’s trained and supervised community volunteers are assigned by judges to advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are living in the protective care of the state. For many children in foster care, their Dallas CASA volunteer is the only consistent, caring adult in their lives during a frightening, uncertain time. Now in its 43rd year, Dallas CASA serves more children than any of the more than 900 CASA programs nationwide.

While Dallas CASA envisions a day when all children experience safe and enriching childhoods, the agency currently is able to provide a child advocate for every Dallas child in need. In 2022, 1,324 Dallas CASA volunteers were assigned to advocate for 2,611 children in protective care. To learn more, visit dallascasa.org.