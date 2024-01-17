Cruz faces a number of challengers in March primary for U.S. Senate seat

By Lori Lee

NDG Contributing Writer

On March 5, Texans will decide who will represent their parties in the crucial election this November. The primary will designate nominees for several state judgeships, one U.S. Senate seat and the state railroad commissioner, all these offices currently held by Republicans.

Given Senate members’ staggered six-year terms, thirty-three terms will expire in January, 20 held by Democrats, 10 by Republicans, and three by independents. Only one of Texas’ two U.S. Senate terms will expire. Republican Senator John Cornyn, elected in 2002, and who won reelection in 2008, 2014, and 2020, will hold office until 2027. Incumbent Senator Ted Cruz, however, is being challenged by nine candidates in the March primary. Cruz eeked out a 2.6 points win over Beto O’Rourke in 2012.

Democratic challengers on the primary ballot include CEO of Alexandra Reality and former County Judge A. “Robert” Hassan, whose priorities include the economy, immigration, energy, crime, and healthcare, his website states.

Criminologist Tracy Andrus and activist Heli Rodriguez Prillman are also running as democrats. In a September article run by the Corsicana Daily Sun, Andrus discussed the need for criminal justice reform and support for legalizing marijuana federally.

Prilliman spoke of the need for technical innovation and universal healthcare, while supporting childcare and funding for working parents, young entrepreneurs and small businesses, they report.

Activist Meri Gomez also seeks the nomination. As a democrat and advocate for immigrants, Gomez calls for reforms in the immigration system.

Mark Gonzalez, also on the Democratic ticket, was twice elected as District Attorney in Corpus Christi, a red county carried by Trump and Abbott. Gonzalez has dilligently worked to reform Nueces County’s criminal justice system.

Retired U.S. Navy captain and law professor Steven Keough, launched his campaign against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz after hearing from Hispanic veterans in San Antonio, who said a “strong Democrat” with a “conservative background” could topple the three-term Republican senator, the El Paso Times reports.

Thierry Tchenko, a proprietor of a Houston nonprofit in Houston, focuses on creating an economy that works for all, while enabling communities to build and retain a workforce, his website states.

Three candidates lead in fundraising, polling, and endorsements, according to Ballotopedia. These include Democrats Colin Allred, Roland Gutierrez and Carl Sherman.

Colin Allred, elected to the U.S. House in 2018, has been a strong supporter of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and he helped introduce the Building Chips in America Act. Allred, who represents a suburban Dallas district, which he won from longtime Republican Congressman Pete Sessions, has a reputation for taking moderate positions and working across the aisle. He has delivered a number of big wins for Texas, The New Republic reports.

Roland Gutierrez, a state senator who represents San Antonio and Uvalde, spent the 2023 legislative session pushing for new gun restrictions and delivering floor speeches for Uvalde victims, the Texas Tribune reports. Gutierrez is said to favor adding more seats to the U.S. Supreme Court, adopting a single-payer healthcare system, and introducing term limits for members of the U.S. Congress, Ballotopedia reports.

State Representative Carl Sherman from Desoto. With a background in local government, business and as a pastor, Sherman said Texans need a proven leader with “unwavering principles and deep faith.” He touts his experience and an ability to appeal to Independents and some Republicans, according to his website.

Tchenko, who worked in the Office of Management and Budget and for the Biden campaign, also stresses economic prosperity as a chief focus.

Two Republican candidates, Holland “Redd” Gibson and R. E. (Rufus) Lopez, will fight for their party’s nomination as well.

All hope to win their party’s nomination and make a run for the U.S. Senate seat this November. However, with so many candidates in the running, the chances that no candidate will achieve the 51% required to avoid a costly runoff.

The Republican incumbent for Texas Railroad Commissioner, Christi Craddick, will also face three Republican challengers: Christi Clark, James Matlock, and Petra Olivia, while Democratic challengers will include Bill Burch and Katherine Culbert. The Texas Railroad Commission regulates the oil and gas industry, coal and uranium surface mining, natural gas utilities and more.

Judges on the ballot include Republican Incumbent Justice Jimmy Blacklock, whose six-year term expires in January, will run for Texas Supreme Court Justice, Place 2 against two Democratic challengers: DaSean Jones and Randy Sarosdy.

Republican Incumbent Justice John Devine is running for his third term for Place 4 on the court against Christine Vinh Weems, a Democrat. Justice Jane Bland is also running for re-election to Place 6 on the state’s highest court, against democrats Bonnie Lee Goldstein and Joe Pool.

Presiding Judge Sharon Keller is running against Democrat Holly Taylor for re-election to the state’s highest appeals court, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. Judges on each court serve staggered six-year terms.

Judge Barbara Parker Hervey is running for re-election to Place 7 on the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. Hervey, a Republican, will run against Nancy Mulder, a Democrat.

Incumbent Republican Judge Michelle Slaughter will also run for Place 8 against Democrat Chika Anyiam.

Early voting for the March 5 primary will begin on February 20 and end on March 1. The last day to register to vote in Feb. 5, 2024, and the last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Feb. 23, 2024.