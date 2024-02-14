Hip Hop icons head Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

In a harmonious blend of iconic lyrics, Mary J. Blige’s soulful anthem “No More Drama” Eric B. & Rakim’s timeless declaration in “Paid in Full” and A Tribe Called Quest’s rhythmic wisdom from “Can I Kick It?” intertwine to create a symphony of musical mastery.

Showcasing a diverse lineup of influential artists, the trio of hip-hop icons heads the list of nominees for the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Indeed, Mary J. Blige’s impassioned plea for liberation from turmoil has always set the stage among hip-hop and R&B royalty. At the same time, Eric B. & Rakim’s poetic verses on pursuing success resonate powerfully in rap. A Tribe Called Quest’s laid-back groove and infectious call to action infuse the narrative with unity and self-expression. Hip-hop has taken a front seat in the Hall, which has become a celebration of popular music from all genres.

The complete list of nominees comprises Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. & Rakim, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Jane’s Addiction, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Sinéad O’Connor, Ozzy Osbourne, Sade, and A Tribe Called Quest.

The 2024 induction ceremony will stream live on Disney+, with an exclusive airing on ABC later and availability on Hulu the following day, officials announced in a news release.

Eligibility for nomination requires an artist or band to have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before the year of nomination. Ten out of the 15 nominees are on the ballot for the first time, introducing a fresh wave of talent to the prestigious recognition.

John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, expressed enthusiasm for the diverse list of nominees, emphasizing the impactful contributions of hip-hop artists. “This remarkable list reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates. These hip-hop artists have created sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others” he stated.

The nominees were unveiled in partnership with ABC/Disney+ at the TCA in Los Angeles and through the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s social channels. Nominee ballots will be sent to an international voting body comprising over 1,000 artists, historians, and music industry members. The evaluation criteria include an artist’s musical impact, influence on peers, career length and depth, and innovation in style and technique.

Inductees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will be announced in late April. The induction ceremony is scheduled to take place in Cleveland this fall.