More than 400 make the journey to CASAblanca to pack annual fundraiser for area kids in need

More than 400 Dallas-area young professionals packed The Hall on Dragon Feb. 2 for CASAblanca, a casino party — dubbed “Red Carpet Affair” — benefiting the children served by Dallas CASA.

The sold-out event featured a live band, dancing and a silent auction, plus blackjack and craps tables and a roulette wheel.

Guests dressed in tuxedos and glittering formal dresses enjoyed a signature cocktail, the Queen of Hearts featuring orange liqueur, cranberry juice and champagne, a fried rice station and cheesecake lollipops. They ended the night with Whataburger honey butter chicken biscuits.

The event was hosted by Dallas CASA Young Professionals, a vibrant and growing auxiliary group supporting Dallas CASA and its mission. It was co-chaired by Brooke Donelson, Hannah Harpole and Amanda Rodriguez.

It included a fun silent auction items, including a year of Whataburger, Aero tickets to Cabo or Aspen, original art, dinners out, wine tastings, beauty treatments, jewelry, sports, adventure and other experiences. Blackjack, craps tables and a roulette wheel kept the action moving all night The Special Edition band likewise played all night for a dancing crowd

Alto and Fetii provided promo codes for guests to get to and from CASAblanca safely and timely. Alto is for smaller parties and Fetii is for large groups on a party van.

The Dallas CASA Young Professionals seeks to raise awareness of child welfare issues. Many Young Professionals members are also Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) volunteers, and Dallas CASA is proud to have a young volunteer base. In 2023, 49% of new sworn advocates were in their 20s and 30s. The Young Professionals are growing, too, with a 66% growth in membership in 2023.

Dallas CASA’s community volunteers are trained and supervised to advocate for children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are living in the protective care of the state.