Thursday, February 22, 2024

BNSF Railway donates $2 million to the National Juneteenth Museum and the revitalization of Fort Worth’s Historic Southside

The National Juneteenth Museum announced a founding donation of $2 million from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway (BNSF Railway). One of North America’s leading transportation and logistics companies, its contribution underscores BNSF’s commitment to promoting education and community development in Fort Worth, Texas, where they are headquartered.

“BNSF is proud to partner with the National Juneteenth Museum to help honor American history and foster opportunities for economic and cultural growth, right near our headquarters here in Fort Worth,” said Zak Andersen, VP of corporate relations and president of the BNSF Railway Foundation. “We look forward to all the museum will bring to the community and the country by shining a light on those who have paved the way for future generations.”

The National Juneteenth Museum, a landmark project dedicated to building opportunities to advance future generations while fostering conversations on the global significance of freedom and the celebration of Juneteenth worldwide, will stand as the cornerstone of Fort Worth’s Historic Southside neighborhood’s revitalization efforts.

“We are incredibly grateful to BNSF Railway, a world-class service provider and highly regarded community stakeholder, for its generous investment,” said NJM President and CEO Jarred Howard. “We are thrilled that guests of the National Juneteenth Museum will be made aware of BNSF’s commitment through this inaugural naming rights partnership.”

 

The National Juneteenth Museum is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and will be a 50,000 square-foot epicenter for education and celebration of Juneteenth that is dedicated to building opportunities to advance future generations. The museum will be located in the Historic Southside neighborhood of Fort Worth, Texas. (Image: Bjarke Ingels Group and KAI Enterprises)

More than a museum, the 50,000 square foot cultural center will host guest lectures, community events and performances in its 250-seat amphitheater, bring families together at the on-site food hall featuring emerging chef concepts, and launch big ideas into reality through its business incubator.

The National Juneteenth Museum will serve as an economic driver for tourism and a cultural hub for Fort Worth, Tarrant County and the Historic Southside through job creation, tax revenue and non-local patrons spending money at local businesses and establishments during their visit.

To learn more and about the National Juneteenth Museum and ways to support its construction and mission, visit, visit nationaljuneteenthmuseum.org.

