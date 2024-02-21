Charlamagne Tha God helps capture DNC Chair Jaime Harrison’s inspiring journey in PBS documentary

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison’s political odyssey mirrors a narrative of triumph over adversity. Raised by his grandparents in Orangeburg, South Carolina, as the son of a single teenage mom, Harrison knows firsthand the struggles of a family forced to choose between basic necessities. His childhood experiences included nights without heat due to power shut offs.

Despite these difficulties, a combination of his grandparents’ love, a good public school education, and community support changed Harrison’s trajectory. These factors made it possible for him to receive a scholarship to Yale University and then enroll at Georgetown Law. After completing his education, Harrison returned to Orangeburg to teach at his alma mater, dedicating himself to empowering underprivileged students to pursue higher education.

Harrison’s journey continued as he served as an aide to the renowned South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn. In 2013, he achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first African American chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party, a position he held until 2017. His dedication and leadership earned him an appointment as an Associate Chair of the DNC by Tom Perez.

Harrison ran a ground-breaking campaign for the U.S. Senate from South Carolina in 2020, setting a record for the most money a Senate candidate has ever raised. His national grassroots movement garnered attention, and his remarkable run against incumbent Lindsey Graham is now the focus of a documentary series, “In the Bubble with Jaime Harrison,” executive produced by Charlamagne Tha God. The film will broadcast on WORLD with distribution on PBS Plus and the PBS Documentaries Prime Video Channel. The film is a co-presentation with Black Public Media.

Charlamagne, discussing the documentary on the National Newspaper Publishers Association’s Let It Be Known morning show, emphasized the importance of showcasing positive stories from South Carolina. He praised capturing both the highs and lows of Harrison’s campaign, recognizing the impact on viewers during Black History Month.

“Any story coming out of South Carolina that is positive and showing Black people in a positive light, I want to tell,” Charlamagne said. “When it comes to Black America, I feel like the Black American experience started right there in in Charleston, South Carolina. I can’t remember what the exact number is, but it’s like half of over of all enslaved Africans came through that port.”

Charlamagne continued: “And if you ask me, I feel like a lot of us were already indigenous to the land too. So, we were here. And so, I feel like so much of the Black American story starts right there in South Carolina. When you saw what Jamie was doing as far as threatening to beat Lindsey Graham. You know, that was unheard of. It was unprecedented.”

During the 20-minute discussion, Charlamagne highlighted the shared goal of upward mobility, transcending race and economic background. He underscored that resources and the ability to create them are pivotal in addressing the needs of communities, resonating with Harrison’s focus on empowering disadvantaged individuals.

“In the Bubble with Jaime” chronicles Harrison’s political journey and serves as a testament to the power of perseverance and the potential for change. Charlamagne’s insight adds depth to the narrative with quotes like, “I just want people to be inspired. That’s what it always is for me.” He expressed hope that the positive story of Jaime Harrison will motivate young minds, echoing the sentiment that success should be defined beyond sports and entertainment.

Harrison and his wife, Marie, reside in Columbia, South Carolina, where they raise their two young sons. The documentary captures a slice of history, portraying a man who, against the odds, aspires to shatter glass ceilings and make a lasting impact on his community and beyond.

Visit worldchannel.org.