Irving City Council calls bond election for $200 million city hall complex

Irving City Council called the city’s general municipal election for City Council Districts 4, 6 and 8, as well as a special bond election for a City Hall Complex on May 4.

In addition to the City’s general election, the ballot also includes a proposition for the issuance of $200 million in bonds for a City Hall Complex project.

If approved by voters and based on current assumptions, there will be a property tax increase of about 1.81 cents, which would impact the average taxable value of a single-family home ($279,704) by approximately $40.50 (with 20% Homestead Exemption) per year. If voters approve, these numbers may change based on interest rates at the time debt is anticipated to be sold in 2024 and 2025.

If approved by voters, two potential sites, located between the 400 block and the 800 block of W. Irving Boulevard, are being considered for the new City Hall Complex (see attached map).

More information about the City Hall Complex Bond Proposition is available at CityofIrving.org/CityHall.

A district map, candidate information and Irving Vote Center locations, dates and times are available at CityofIrving.org/Elections. Registered voters can vote at any Vote Center location in Dallas County; Visit DallasCountyVotes.org for a complete list.

