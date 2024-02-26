District 6 is continuing with excellence in 2024

Black History Month

During February, we celebrate Black History Month, and this year the focus is on African Americans and the arts. Dallas ISD will host a range of activities throughout the month, highlight inspiring narratives from our communities. To learn more about these events, visit dallasisd.org/blackhistorymonth

Budget Meeting

Dallas ISD will host 2024-2025 budget meetings. This is the public’s opportunity to provide feedback and ask questions on the proposed budget for next school year.

The District 6 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on March 4 at Kimball High school.

Student Athlete Success

Our student-athletes continue to excel in the classroom and on the court. The Judge Louis A. Bedford Law Academy’s basketball team won Dallas ISD’s middle school basketball championship, and the freshman basketball championship was won by David W. Carter High School.

Back in the Zone

Dallas ISD’s acclaimed student-hosted television shows, School Zone Dallas and Zona Escolar de Dallas, are returning after nearly a decade. DeTory C. of Carter High School will represent District 6 as a student anchor. School Zone Dallas will air on NBC at 5 p.m. on Saturdays. The Spanish version, Zona Escolar de Dallas, is set to air on Telemundo every Saturday in March, but will be live on Dallas ISD’s Youtube channel.

African American Family Involvement Day

This month, I urge families in District 6 and all across the district to actively engage in their student’s education. While the official African American Family Involvement Day took place on Feb. 15, engagement is a year-round commitment.

I encourage everyone to visit their children’s schools, observe their classroom experiences, and engage in conversations with their students about their educational aspirations. National African American Involvement Day, established in 1997, emphasizes the importance of ongoing participation by African American families in their children’s academic journey.

Fam Jam

Save the date for Feb. 24. All District 6 families are invited to the upcoming Fam Jam at David W. Carter High School. This event promises free resources, fun activities for the family, exciting prizes, and more. Join us for a day of community connection.