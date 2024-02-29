College admission and financial aid decisions delayed amidst rollout issues

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

Delays in financial aid decisions have tempered the excitement of many students who have received acceptance letters from their top colleges in a year already full of uncertainties. The late release of a revised Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which schools frequently use to determine financial assistance, is the cause of this delay.

Traditionally, financial aid decisions accompany acceptance letters, but the delayed FAFSA rollout disrupted the usual process this year. Consequently, students and parents are postponing crucial college decisions. This comes at a time when the Department of Education unveils a comprehensive student loan forgiveness proposal, offering numerous pathways to debt cancellation.

The Biden administration is actively pursuing student loan relief following the Supreme Court’s rejection of President Biden’s initial debt cancellation initiative last summer. The approach involves reforming existing options to broaden access for millions and creating a new plan for broader relief.

Draft plans from the Education Department outline a targeted student loan forgiveness plan for specific groups of borrowers. These include individuals in repayment for extended periods, those with increasing debt despite significant repayment time, and former students at certain schools. While the plan is not finalized, detailed proposals are reportedly undergoing evaluation in a series of public hearings, after which officials expect the completion of governing regulations.

Last week, the Department of Education released draft regulations proposing new routes to student loan forgiveness based on 17 indicators of financial hardship. The updated FAFSA form aims to simplify the process for parents and considers inflation in eligibility calculations. However, the form, initially unavailable in October, faced accessibility issues during a soft launch in December, leading to delays in schools receiving vital information for financial aid decisions.

Several institutions, such as Virginia Tech, have adjusted admissions deadlines due to the FAFSA challenges. Virginia Tech extended its admissions deposit deadline for first-year college students to May 15, acknowledging the concerns of families who need more time to make informed decisions.

“Understandably so, families are concerned about the FAFSA process this year, and they are telling us that they need more time to make fully informed decisions.,” Juan Espinoza, interim vice provost for enrollment management at Virginia Tech, said in a statement.

More than 17 million students rely on FAFSA annually to secure financial aid for their college education. As of mid-February, over 4 million forms have been submitted successfully, according to the Department of Education. Despite assurances of the new application’s simplicity, some students and parents need help filing.

Sophomore Jesus Noyola at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York, expressed frustration to reporters over the unresolved error in the parent portion of his application. According to Travis Hill, the director of Dallas County Promise, a college success program in Texas, other problems, such as errors related to Social Security numbers, affect parents without legal immigration status and complicate the FAFSA submission process.