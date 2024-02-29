Dallas CASA’s ‘Cherish the Children’ addresses state of child welfare

Dallas CASA will host the 2024 Cherish the Children luncheon Friday, April 19 at The Omni Dallas with a panel of important speakers addressing some of Dallas’ greatest challenges facing children.

The luncheon’s slate of speakers includes:

Latosha Herron Bruff is the Senior Vice President of Inclusion and Community Engagement at the Dallas Regional Chamber, where she brings more than 20 years of experience advocating for under-championed communities.

Herron-Bruff previously worked at Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity, where she created a homeownership center with a digital education platform for homeowners and worked with community leaders and government officials to influence housing policy at the local, state and federal levels. She has served on the boards of Children’s Health, DeSoto Economic Development Corporation and the Southern Gateway Deck Park.

Stephanie Elizalde is the Superintendent of the Dallas Independent School District, the second largest school district in the state serving 153,861 students in 230 schools with 22,222 staff members.

A third-generation public school educator following in the footsteps of her father and grandmother, Elizalde has worked in both small and large urban school systems with diverse student populations and is committed to equity and excellence in education for every student. She has served students as a teacher, principal, assistant superintendent and deputy chief.

Stephanie Muth is the Commissioner of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS), which she was chosen to lead after more than 20 years in a variety of executive-level positions in the Texas Health and Human Services departments, including as director of Texas’ Medicaid program.

Among her accomplishments include modernizing an antiquated, paper-based eligibility system for Medicaid, SNAP and other social services programs, overseeing a large-scale reorganization of more than 4,000 staff and 120 programs in the health and human services programs and managing the health care delivery system that provides services to more than four million Texans.

“Together, this power trio of speakers bring years of experience serving others, lifting people up and supporting them as they seek to live to their full potential,” said Dallas CASA President and CEO Kathleen M. LaValle. “The speakers promise to inspire us, challenge us and motivate us as we work to make our community a safer, stronger and more supportive place for all children.”

