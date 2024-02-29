Remembering a Giant of the Community

In Memorium

Dr. W. Larry Lundy

Funeral Services and Remembrances Planned

(Editor’s Note: Dr. Lundy was very well known to us, as he was one of our first advertisers and friends back in 1991 when we still puiblished under the name “Minority Opportunity News (MON), which later became the North Dallas Gazette. He believed in us even when we didn’t always believe in ourselves, and we are forever grateful.)

Dear Family & friends,

We want to thank you all for your love & support since the passing of our Father. Please find below details on the services of our Father Dr. W. Larry Lundy.

Wake

Friday March 8

6:00-8:00 PM

Memorial Service

Saturday March 9

11:00AM

Both services will be held at

Hamilton Park United Methodist Church

11881 Schroeder rd

Dallas, TX 75243

972-235-4633

Funeral Home

Chamberland Funeral Home

333 West Avenue D

Garland, Texas 75040

972-276-0333

In lieu of flowers scholarship donations for deserving students can be made to:

Hamilton Park United Methodist Church

11881 Schroeder Rd.

Dallas, Texas 75243

972-235-4633

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity

Theta Alpha foundation

P.O.Box 227083

Dallas, Texas 75222

214-232-6380

Watch for a special in-depth tribute to Dr. Lundy in next week’s edition of the North Dallas Gazette.