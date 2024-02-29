Remembering a Giant of the Community

In Memorium
Dr. W. Larry Lundy
Funeral Services and Remembrances Planned
(Editor’s Note: Dr. Lundy was very well known to us, as he was one of our first advertisers and friends back in 1991 when we still puiblished under the name “Minority Opportunity News (MON), which later became the North Dallas Gazette. He believed in us even when we didn’t always believe in ourselves, and we are forever grateful.)
Dear Family & friends,
We want to thank you all for your love & support since the passing of our Father. Please find below details on the services of our Father Dr. W. Larry Lundy.
Wake
Friday March 8
6:00-8:00 PM
Memorial Service
Saturday March 9
11:00AM
Both services will be held at
Hamilton Park United Methodist Church
11881 Schroeder rd
Dallas, TX 75243
972-235-4633
Funeral Home
Chamberland Funeral Home
333 West Avenue D
Garland, Texas 75040
972-276-0333
In lieu of flowers scholarship donations for deserving students can be made to:
Hamilton Park United Methodist Church
11881 Schroeder Rd.
Dallas, Texas 75243
972-235-4633
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity
Theta Alpha foundation
P.O.Box 227083
Dallas, Texas 75222
214-232-6380
Watch for a special in-depth tribute to Dr. Lundy in next week’s edition of the North Dallas Gazette.