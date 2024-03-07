A Giant of the Community: The life and legacy of Dr. W. Larry Lundy

Born during the great depression and segregation in Selma, Alabama, he overcame the odds to become a podiatrist and start his own practice. He worked his way through college and podiatry school and became the first person in his family to become a doctor.

Dr. W. Larry Lundy passed away on February 23 in Dallas, Texas. He was 95 years old.

“I’m proud that my father persevered to achieve his goals,” said his son Larry Lundy, president of Lundy Marketing Group. “My father was always committed to serving his patients and community.”

Dr. Lundy went to Knoxville College and pledged to Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. He received a degree from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine in 1956 and later married Mary Lundy (Houchins) in Chicago. They moved to Cleveland, Ohio in 1960 and had two children.

In 1969, Dr. Lundy was recruited to help serve patients in Dallas. Well known for his compassion and desire to help those in need, many patients sought his services including high profile athletes, politicians, and civic leaders.

“I have known Dr. Lundy since I was in elementary school and I was one of his many patients,” said Everson Walls, a former Dallas Cowboy player and a Super Bowl Champion with the New York Giants. “He was loved, and he will be missed.”

Many agree with Mr. Walls that Dr. Lundy was a dedicated doctor and community servant who made a lasting impact on the Dallas community.

“He was a loving and caring brother,” said Charles O’Neal, president of the Texas Association of African American Chambers of Commerce and a fraternity brother. “Dr. Lundy was an icon who extended his courtesy beyond his medical profession. He was an active member of his community and supported other businesses.”

Frank Drayton, another fraternity brother who frequently drove Dr. Lundy to fraternity meetings, recalls Dr. Lundy as an active member of the Theta Alpha Chapter in Dallas well into his 90s. They both attended the same Sunday school class at Hamilton Park United Methodist Church in North Dallas.

“He was a lifetime member of the fraternity,” Mr. Drayton said. “He cared so much about people and the community, and he was a rarity in making house calls.”

Clara Brown Trimble, who serves on the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center Advisory Board remembers Dr. Lundy being devoted to his patients and the South Dallas community where he opened his first office. She said he helped introduce and educate local residents on the importance of taking care of their feet.

“Years ago, when I was 20 and seeking employment, Dr. Lundy hired me as his bookkeeper. This was my first job in Dallas and very pivotal in building my career,” Ms. Brown Trimble said. “Dr. Lundy also helped seniors at the community center with free foot examines and treatment. He has been honored many times for his services.”

“He was very connected,” added Candace Wicks who also serves on the MLK Advisory Board. “He was community oriented. He helped many residents who could not afford medical treatment. He was a great man of faith and with his wife and children served several civic organizations.”

Dr. Lundy’s dedication also included his strong faith and enthusiasm to serve on church committees at Hamilton Park, where he was a member for over 55 years.

Rev. Sheron C. Patterson, pastor of Hamilton Park believes Dr. Lundy will be remembered as a valuable figure in Dallas history.

“He was part of a trio of groundbreaking black physicians that were members of the church who inspired us all. What I admired so much about Dr. Lundy was that at his age (well into his 80s and 90s) he was able to touch his toes and did so regularly on request,” said Rev. Patterson with a chuckle.

While many knew Dr. Lundy as a podiatrist and business leader, others shared how he was a great teacher and mentor. He was also a fitness advocate and promoted eating healthy and exercising.

“He had a passion for health and wellness,” said Dr. David Lief, a podiatrist who has known Dr. Lundy since the late 60s. “He was a jogger, very health conscious and consistent in his workout routine.”

Dr. Dan Jones, who has been a podiatrist for over 30 years, said Dr. Lundy was one of the physicians who participated in his surgical training in Dallas. He remembers the encouragement and positive support he received.

“He was a great mentor and lead by example,” said Dr. Jones who has a podiatry clinic in the Dallas DeSoto area. “He was an essential leader who recruited, mentored, and trained young podiatrists.”

Dr. Ben Clark met Dr. Lundy when he was a student at Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio when Dr. Lundy was a clinical instructor. Today, he has a private practice in Oak Cliff.

They both helped found the Black National Podiatric Medical Association for minority podiatrists. “We had too many black feet and too few black hands,” Dr. Clark said.

“Dr. Lundy was nice and quiet, but a hilarious and fun guy to be around,” he added. “He was a very good friend. We talked when I was a resident in Kansas, and he encouraged me to come to Dallas. While in Dallas, we assisted each other in surgeries.”

Andrea Breedlove, Dr. Lundy’s daughter, remembers many awards her father received.

“My father had a giving spirit. He was always trying to help a relative, friend or someone he just met,” said Ms. Breedlove, a Crisis Intervention Counselor in Birdville ISD. “When I pledged Delta, he told me it was important that I be a lifetime member and always give back.”

Lundy’s Lifenotes…

1. Dr. W. Larry Lundy, 95, was an acclaimed podiatrist, businessman, community servant, husband, father, and grandfather. He was born in Selma, Alabama on January 4, 1929, and went home to be with the Lord in Dallas, Texas on Friday, February 23, 2024.

2. At a young age, Dr. Lundy accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at First Baptist Church in Selma. Following graduation from Selma’s A.G Parrish High School in 1947, he went on to attend Knoxville College in Tennessee where he held several jobs to help pay for his education. While Dr. Lundy stayed busy working and studying, he also managed to play football, run track, and pledge the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. in 1950.

3. After graduating from Knoxville College in 1952, he was accepted to the Illinois college of Podiatric Medicine where he received a degree in podiatric medicine in 1956. Dr. Lundy was excited about working as a podiatrist in Chicago where he also met his wife, Mary Lundy (Houchins). The young couple later moved to Cleveland, Ohio in 1960 where Dr. Lundy set up his podiatry practice and where their son Larry and daughter Andrea were born. Dr. Lundy was a clinical instructor at the Ohio School of Podiatric medicine teaching podiatry students.

4. In 1969, Dr. Lundy was recruited to be the first African American ambulatory foot surgeon in Dallas, Texas. He purchased a home in Hamilton Park and joined the Hamilton Park United Methodist Church. He was an active member for over 55 years serving in various leadership roles.

5. During his time in Dallas, Dr. Lundy set up his own practice on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard where he served the community for over 50 years. He later opened a second foot clinic in Hamilton Park in North Dallas until the city acquired the surrounding area to open the now Robert E Price Post Office™. Dr. Lundy also treated patients at several hospitals including Forest Avenue Hospital, which was among the first Black-owned hospitals in Dallas that closed in 1984, St. Paul Medical Center, and Methodist Hospital in Oak Cliff. Dr. Lundy was known to make house calls, and visit Nursing homes to see his senior patients.

6. The Lundy home (in Cleveland and Dallas) was a place where family members could stay as they started their careers. Dr. Lundy was also involved in the Dallas community where he supported organizations including Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. (Lifetime member), Martin Luther King Community Center, Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce, Cotton Bowl Kiwanis Club, Knights of Pythias Credit Union, Park South Family YMCA, Moreland YMCA, and the NAACP (Lifetime Member).

7. Throughout the years, Dr. Lundy received numerous awards and recognition for his business accomplishments and community service. Some of his accolades included the Podiatrist of the Year from the Dallas County Podiatric Medical Association, Dallas Black Chamber Quest for Success Award honoring entrepreneurs, NAACP Juanita Craft Award, and Honorary Grand Marshall of the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade. He also helped start several businesses including one of the first Black banks in Dallas (Sunbelt National Bank) and Lim’s Cafeteria.

8. He loved to work out and believed in staying fit and healthy. He joined the Cooper Aerobics Center and ran in several marathons. He also worked out well into his 90s. He was a Renaissance man and lifelong learner. He took Calligraphy and Spanish classes and learned how to snow ski.

9. One of Dr. Lundy’s favorite mantras was “You have to keep on moving!”