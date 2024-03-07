Texas Senator Nathan Johnson wins in Democratic primary for Senate District 16

Incumbent State Senator Nathan Johnson won the Democratic Primary Election for Senate District 16 with approximately 60% of the vote.

Reflecting on the election outcome, Johnson said, “We ran a positive race about understanding the needs of the district and delivering results for people, about fighting effectively against the rightward lurch of Republican leadership, and about growing the strength of the Democratic party in Texas.

“The voters responded. They overwhelmingly approve of what we’ve achieved and have said they want me to get back to work. I’m back at it today.

“I am deeply grateful to my fantastic team and to all those who’ve supported our campaign and our efforts in office. My team and I are energized and inspired by the results.

“We now all the more eagerly embrace our responsibilities to engage with constituents, craft good policy that addresses their concerns, and build a coalition that serves the diverse needs and aspirations of the people of this state.”