PVAMU to inaugurate President LeGrande with weeklong celebration

PRAIRIE VIEW – Prairie View A&M University will officially inaugurate its ninth president, Dr. Tomikia P. LeGrande, as the culmination of a weeklong celebration, March 19-23. The campus will come alive with activities designed for students, faculty/staff, alumni, and the wider community to engage with Dr. LeGrande and commemorate this significant milestone in the University’s history.

Signature events for the week will include the Presidential Investiture Ceremony on Friday, March 22, and a scholarship gala to be held later that evening.

Tuesday, March 19

Toni Morrison Writing Program Official Unveiling of “The Bench by the Road” at 10:30 a.m. in the Opal Johnson Smith Auditorium, Memorial Student Center

The PVAMU Toni Morrison Writing Program will unveil “The Bench by the Road,” a project in honor of the Nobel Laureate Toni Morrison. The Bench will be placed to memorialize Matthew Gaines and William H. Holland, Reconstruction Era legislators whose initiatives led to the August 14, 1876, establishment of the Alta Vista Agricultural & Mechanical College of Texas for Colored Youth, now Prairie View A&M University.

“Celebrating Our Legacy” Honoring PVAMU Retirees Luncheon at noon (by invitation only).

PVAMU will celebrate more than 400 former employees who retired from “The Hill.”

“As retirees from PVAMU, your talents played a vital role in the growth, success, and prosperity of this University. Excellence lives at PVAMU due to the seeds you planted during your time here,” said Dr. LeGrande in a letter to the retirees.

Wednesday, March 20

Founders’ Day and Honors Recognition Convocation at 10 a.m., William J. “Billy” Nicks, Sr. Building (Baby Dome)

The “GRANDE” Hump Day immediately follows Honors Convocation

PVAMU’s Founders’ Day and Honors Recognition Convocation celebrates academic achievement and pays homage to the University’s origins and traditions. Immediately following Convocation, “GRANDE” Hump Day will be a Hump Day like no other for the entire PVAMU community.

Thursday, March 21

“Conversations on the Hill” Kickoff of the President’s Lecture Series at 2 p.m., A.I. Thomas Building Auditorium

“Welcome to PVAMU” Campus History & Tours run from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The topic of “Conversations on the Hill” is “The Black President Experience and Future Pipeline,” featuring panelists Dr. LeGrande; Dr. Ronald Rochon, president of University of Southern Indiana; Dr. Quinton Ross, president of Alabama State University; and Dr. Daria Willis, president of Howard Community College.

Also, on this day, representatives of “Welcome to PVAMU” will give campus history and tours.

Friday, March 22

Inauguration Ceremony at 9:30 a.m. in the William “Billy” J. Nicks, Sr. Building (Baby Dome)

Inauguration Scholarship Gala runs from 6 – 11 p.m. at the Westin Houston – Memorial City

The processional for the Investiture Ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. It will include remarks from Dr. LeGrande, special guests, and visiting dignitaries, as well as special performances that underscore the President’s vision and theme.

Following the ceremony, beginning at 6 p.m., come celebrate alongside President LeGrande and Honorary Chair of the Gala Committee, renowned recording artist and PVAMU alumna Terry Ellis ‘88, and the entire PVAMU family at the glamorous black-tie Scholarship Gala.

Saturday, March 23

Staff, Faculty, Alumni and Community Day on the PVAMU campus

Come enjoy a dynamic gathering celebrating staff, faculty, alumni and the broader Prairie View community. With engaging activities planned, attendees can look forward to a day filled with camaraderie, networking opportunities, and a chance to reconnect with the University’s rich heritage and vibrant campus life.

