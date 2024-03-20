Historic antitrust settlement reshapes real estate landscape: NAREB prepares for industry shift

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

In a development reshaping the real estate industry, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) finalized a historic settlement late last year following a multibillion-dollar antitrust ruling. This $418 million settlement, expected to go into effect by July pending judicial approval, marks a significant shift in loosening the powerful trade group’s grip on America’s housing market.

The settlement comes after a Missouri lawsuit challenged the decades-old system requiring the agents of home sellers to split the commission on sales with the agents of home buyers. Most commissions range between five and six percent of home sale prices. Under the settlement, home sellers and their agents can no longer outline compensation for agents representing buyers within their MLS listings. They can, however, negotiate outside of the official listing.

Still, the agreement effectively ends decades of the NAR’s profound influence, with its 1.5 million agents shaping industry practices. Central to the lawsuit was the standard commission structure, typically around 6% of a home’s sale price, split between the seller’s and buyer’s brokers. Critics argued that specific NAR rules have artificially inflated these commissions, maintaining them at levels far above international standards.

The settlement allows brokers to advertise rates and consumers to seek better deals.

Projections indicate a potential reduction in commissions by 25% to 50%, according to TD Cowen Insights, heralding a new era of affordability in real estate transactions.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) said it is gearing up to support its members, who predominantly serve Black communities. Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose, President of NAREB, acknowledged the profound implications of the settlement on the organization’s members, particularly those representing buyers.

“NAREB recognizes that this settlement, if approved by the judge, will bring dramatic changes to our industry,” Rose stated. “Our members often represent Black families and individuals who struggle to raise money for the down payments needed to purchase homes due to decades of discrimination and a lack of generational wealth.”

To address these challenges, NAREB has outlined a series of initiatives:

• Special Task Force:A dedicated task force will analyze the settlement’s impact and recommend strategies to assist members and promote Black homeownership.

• Realtist Toolkit:NAREB will develop a comprehensive toolkit providing members with essential information and resources.

• Black Developer Academy:Expansion of the Black Developer Academy will offer training and support to members interested in real estate development, diversifying revenue streams and increasing housing inventory in communities of color.

•Community Engagement:Leveraging national initiatives such as the Building Black Wealth Tour, NAREB aims to strengthen connections between members and their communities while educating consumers on homeownership.

While the settlement promises increased transparency, concerns persist regarding potential burdens on buyers, especially first-time buyers. Moreover, the anticipated commission reduction could precipitate a significant upheaval in the brokerage industry, potentially prompting a mass exodus of brokers.

“NAREB is prepared to lead in this changing environment and ensure that our members, Realtists, are strong and remain valuable assets in communities,” Rose said. “NAREB is committed to the advancement of Black real estate professionals, increasing Black home ownership and our enduring pursuit for Democracy in Housing.”