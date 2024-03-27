2024 Dallas ISD State of the District & Teachers and Principals of the Year

By Joyce Foreman

Dallas ISD Board of Trustees

District 6

It’s springtime in Texas, which means our students and team members are immersed in the season of growth and learning. Here’s what you can expect from District 6 in the upcoming weeks.

Dallas ISD held the second “Winner’s Circle Celebration” to recognize outstanding teachers and campus leaders districtwide through the Teacher of the Year (TOY) and Principal of the Year (POY) awards.

The districtwide elementary, secondary, and choice/magnet Teachers and Principals of the Year will be announced on April 4 at the 2023-2024 State of the District event. The finalists and winners will receive monetary awards ranging from $1,500 to $5,000.

Congratulations to our District 6 finalists!

Teacher of the Year

Elementary Finalists:

Antonio Barnes, Martin Weiss Elementary

Chantrelle Lovett-Andrews, Umphrey Lee Elementary School

Principal of the Year

Elementary Finalists:

Lakisha Merritt, Martin Weiss Elementary School

Eclipse activities

Remember that on April 8, our area will be on the path of a total solar eclipse. For many of our students, this will be the first, and maybe only, opportunity to witness and learn from this natural event.

Thanks to the Perot Museum’s generosity, all Dallas ISD students will receive eclipse glasses, and each school will organize its own observation activities. Reach out to your student’s teacher or main office for more details.