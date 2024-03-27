South Dallas Club celebrates its 70th Founders’ Day

By Gwendolyn H. Daniels

It was a near perfect weather day as members and guests arrived at the Dallas Marriot Suites Medical/Market Center in anticipation of celebrating the 70th Founders’ Day of the historic South Dallas Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc. (South Dallas BPWC).

In the early fall of 1954, Mrs. Sara Holbert, an elementary school teacher saw a need to establish a group of Black business and professional women in the southern section of Dallas as the northern section already had an established club.

Now, 70th years later, Dr. Lavern J. Holyfield serves as president of South Dallas BPWC, which heralds as the largest club in the entire National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc.

The Founders’ Day celebration began at 10 AM on Saturday, February 23rd with a musical prelude by Saxophonist Christopher Mitchell while guests enjoyed a delectable plated brunch. As is tradition, the entire South Dallas BPWC membership formed a procession and presented an exquisite Yellow Rose and Candle Lighting Ceremony in tribute to national and local founders of the organization.

Financial Secretary Charron Simmons, chair of the event, served as Mistress of Ceremony. Following a gracious welcome and occasion by the president, she called for the National President of the Association, Dr. Terri O’Neal Ford and Governor of the South Central District, Mrs. Ollie Gilstrap, to bring greetings to guests who filled the beautifully decorated ballroom.

The remainder of the program was dedicated to recognizing dynamic women in the community and the organization for their notable achievements. South Dallas BPWC recognized the Honorable Jasmine Crockett, U.S. Congresswoman of the 30th Texas District with the Association’s highest honor, the Sojourner Truth Award. It was presented to a representative from the Congresswoman’s staff by Dr. Terri O’Neal Ford, national president of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Incorporated.

Following the Sojourner Truth Award, President Holyfield presented the 2024 Mabel Meshach White Businesswoman’s Award to Barbara Washington, a 30-year co-owner of Paradise Funeral Home and a member of the organization. The 2024 Professional Woman Award was presented to Regina Caldwell, a 25-year professional specializing in Human Resources, employed with the Dallas Morning News, and a successful entrepreneur.

To conclude the 2024 Founders’ Day Awards, 102-year-old Club Member, Kathryn Mitchell received her 60-Year Service Award; Past President Mae F. Saulter received her 50-Year Service Award and Life Members Cecelia Arnold and Cora Ford received their 20-Year Yellow Rose Awards.

For more information on the South Dallas Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc., visit their website at: www.southdallasbpwc.org.