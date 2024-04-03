Dallas CASA and CAPCO partners to host host child abuse prevention and awareness event

Dallas CASA and partner agencies with the Dallas County Child Abuse Prevention Coalition (CAPCO) will host the Dallas County annual child abuse and neglect prevention awareness event on Thursday, April 4, in conjunction with April’s Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month.

Local child abuse prevention advocates and child welfare workers are invited to the event. In-N-Out Burgers will be on hand to serve lunch.

The event will honor the 13 Dallas children who died due to maltreatment in 2023. The children ranged in age from newborn to 16 years old and included three girls and ten boys. According to TexProtects, there were seven maltreatment fatalities in 2022 and 11 in 2021.

The Dallas skyline will be lit blue on the evening of April 4 in recognition of child abuse awareness and prevention. Buildings confirmed to be lit blue include Bank of America, AT&T Discovery Center, Chase Tower and 400 Record. The North Texas Bank & Trust building in Plano will also be lit blue.

The program runs from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 4 in the Dallas CASA parking lot, 2757 Swiss Avenue (corner of Swiss and Texas)

Statewide in fiscal year, 173 children died due to maltreatment, averaging about three deaths a week. In Dallas County in 2023, 5,702 children, or about 15 children a day, were confirmed victims of child abuse and neglect. Statewide, 58,120 Texas children were confirmed victims of abuse or neglect in 2023. Child maltreatment can lead to long term consequences. In 2023, two-thirds of children referred to juvenile delinquency court have had some involvement in the social services system stemming from abuse or neglect. For youth with two or more juvenile offenses, 90% have had social services involvement.

Pinwheels, representing abuse and neglect prevention, will be displayed at Dallas CASA and partner agencies including Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, Family Compass, Community Partners of Dallas and others.

Keynote speaker will be Detective David Clark with Dallas Police Department’s Child Exploitation Unit. University of North Texas student Ryan McLendon, president of Push UNTil Success Happens (PUSH), a student organization supporting youth who were in foster care, will share a personal story. The Hon. Sandre M. Street of the 256th District Court will share a call to action with the audience, and Dallas County Commissioner Dr. Theresa Daniel will speak.

CAPCO is comprised of several North Texas child welfare agencies, including Dallas CASA, Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, the Dallas County Child Welfare Board, Family Compass, TexProtects and the United Way of Dallas’ HOPES Program. In addition to colleagues from Child Protective Services and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, the Dallas Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit and the Dallas District Attorney’s Crimes Against Children Division are also invited to the CAPCO event. Music will be provided by performer Gabe Meadows, a Dallas CASA volunteer advocate and jazz musician.